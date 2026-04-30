“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period is a useful lens for evaluating whether a dividend stock has actually created value through a full market cycle. For NYSE: CCI, that test has been difficult. A $10,000 investment in Crown Castle Inc made on 04/30/2021 would be worth $5,739.48 as of 04/29/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That translates to a total return of -42.59% and an average annual return of -10.51%.

Crown Castle is widely followed as a communications infrastructure REIT with exposure to U.S. cell towers and related network assets. That business model has often appealed to income-oriented investors because of its recurring contracted revenue and historically meaningful dividend. Even so, the five-year result shows that dividend income did not offset the scale of the share-price decline over the period.

CCI Five-Year Return Summary

CCI 5-Year Return Details Start date: 04/30/2021 $10,000



04/30/2021 $5,739



04/29/2026 End date: 04/29/2026 Start price/share: $189.06 End price/share: $85.87 Starting shares: 52.89 Ending shares: 66.86 Dividends reinvested/share: $28.44 Total return: -42.59% Average annual return: -10.51% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $5,739.48

In simple terms, the investment lost value despite reinvested dividends. The share price fell from $189.06 to $85.87 over the measurement period, and while dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 52.89 to 66.86, that additional ownership was not enough to overcome the decline in the stock itself. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Weak Total Return?

The key point is that total return depends on both income and valuation. Crown Castle continued to distribute cash to shareholders, but the market value of those cash flows was repriced materially lower. That can happen even in relatively defensive, asset-heavy businesses when interest rates rise, financing costs increase, or investor expectations for growth moderate.

For infrastructure REITs, valuation sensitivity to rates can be especially important. Their appeal often rests partly on stable income streams, which means changes in bond yields and capital costs can influence how investors value those distributions. When the discount rate applied by the market moves higher, even companies with durable underlying assets can see significant share-price pressure.

That does not mean dividends were irrelevant. On the contrary, the reinvestment assumption clearly improved the ending outcome versus price return alone. It simply means the income component was insufficient to offset the magnitude of the stock’s decline.

Dividend Reinvestment and Yield on Cost

Over the five years covered here, Crown Castle paid $28.44 per share in dividends that were assumed to be reinvested on each ex-dividend date at the closing price. That process increased the investor’s share count over time and illustrates how dividend reinvestment can help compound returns, particularly when a stock is flat or rising.

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $4.25 per share, CCI has a current yield of approximately 4.95% using the ending share price of $85.87. Another useful metric is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price of $189.06. On that basis, yield on cost is about 2.25%.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in Crown Castle on 04/30/2021 declined to $5,739.48 by 04/29/2026 with dividends reinvested.

The five-year total return was -42.59%, equal to an average annual return of -10.51%.

Dividend reinvestment increased shares owned from 52.89 to 66.86.

The principal drag on performance was the large decline in CCI’s share price, not a lack of dividend income.

For REITs and other income equities, entry valuation and interest-rate sensitivity can be as important as the dividend yield itself.

Long holding periods can reveal whether a high-quality asset base and recurring income stream are translating into shareholder returns. In Crown Castle’s case, the past five years show that a generous dividend does not insulate investors from capital losses when valuation and market conditions turn unfavorable.

“Go for a business that any idiot can run – because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it.” — Peter Lynch