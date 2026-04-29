“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long-term investment in Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) has produced substantial wealth creation since 2006. Using total return assumptions that include dividend reinvestment, a $10,000 investment made on 05/01/2006 would have grown to $210,090.37 as of 04/28/2026. That translates to a total return of 2,000.71% and an average annual return of 16.44%.

The result highlights a core feature of long-duration equity investing: compounding can matter more than short-term volatility. Salesforce has been one of the defining enterprise software companies of the modern cloud era, and its share-price performance over the past two decades reflects both business expansion and the market’s willingness to reward durable revenue growth, scale, and recurring customer relationships.

Salesforce 20-Year Return at a Glance

CRM 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/01/2006 $10,000



05/01/2006 $210,090



04/28/2026 End date: 04/28/2026 Start price/share: $8.76 End price/share: $181.32 Starting shares: 1,141.55 Ending shares: 1,158.57 Dividends reinvested/share: $3.70 Total return: 2,000.71% Average annual return: 16.44% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $210,090.37

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove Salesforce’s Long-Term Return?

Over this period, Salesforce benefited from a combination of business model strength and favorable industry positioning. The company helped define software-as-a-service in enterprise applications, building a recurring-revenue model centered on customer relationship management, sales automation, service tools, marketing software, analytics, and adjacent cloud offerings. Investors who held through multiple market cycles captured the effects of revenue expansion, operating scale, and a broader shift in enterprise IT spending toward cloud-based platforms.

The magnitude of the stock return also shows how long-term outcomes in growth equities are often driven less by dividends than by capital appreciation. In Salesforce’s case, nearly all of the value creation in this 20-year window came from the increase in the share price rather than from cash distributions.

How Dividend Reinvestment Affected the Result

Dividend reinvestment played only a modest role in this specific example, but it still increased the ending share count from 1,141.55 shares to 1,158.57 shares. Over the past 20 years, Salesforce Inc paid $3.70 per share in dividends, and the calculation assumes those distributions were reinvested into additional shares at the closing price on each ex-dividend date.

That distinction matters because total return and price return are not the same. Total return captures both share-price appreciation and any cash distributions that are reinvested. For companies with high yields, reinvestment can be a major driver of long-run performance. For a lower-yield stock such as Salesforce, the impact is smaller, but it is still part of a complete return analysis.

CRM Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.76 per share, CRM has a current yield of approximately 0.97%. Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price rather than to the current market price.

Yield on cost, in this example: Annualized dividend: $1.76 per share Original purchase price: $8.76 per share Yield on cost: 11.07%

In practical terms, that means an investor who bought at the 2006 entry price would now be earning annual dividend income equivalent to 11.07% of the original per-share purchase cost, assuming the current payout rate remains in place. Yield on cost can be informative when evaluating how dividend growth compounds over time, though it should not be confused with the yield available to a new buyer today.

Key Takeaways

Salesforce turned a $10,000 investment in 2006 into $210,090.37 by 04/28/2026.

The position generated a 2,000.71% total return, or 16.44% annualized.

Most of the return came from share-price appreciation rather than dividends.

Dividend reinvestment modestly increased the final share count and total ending value.

The example illustrates the power of holding a successful compounder over a multi-decade period.

Long-horizon return studies are useful not because they predict the next 20 years, but because they show what sustained business execution and patient ownership can achieve when compounding is allowed to work over time.

“Go for a business that any idiot can run – because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it.” — Peter Lynch