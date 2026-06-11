“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can be especially revealing for a regulated utility such as Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK), where total return is often shaped as much by dividends as by share-price appreciation. Using a starting date of 06/13/2016 and an ending date of 06/10/2026, the results show how a long-term Duke Energy investment would have performed with dividends reinvested throughout the period.

Duke Energy 10-Year Return Summary

DUK 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/13/2016 $10,000



06/13/2016 $23,003



06/10/2026 End date: 06/10/2026 Start price/share: $81.61 End price/share: $125.04 Starting shares: 122.53 Ending shares: 183.95 Dividends reinvested/share: $38.83 Total return: 130.01% Average annual return: 8.69% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $23,003.65

Over the full period, a $10,000 investment in Duke Energy grew to $23,003.65, assuming all dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 130.01% and an average annual return of 8.69%. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove Duke Energy’s Total Return?

The return profile reflects two distinct components:

Share-price appreciation: Duke Energy rose from $81.61 to $125.04 per share over the measurement period.

Duke Energy rose from $81.61 to $125.04 per share over the measurement period. Dividend income and reinvestment: Investors received $38.83 per share in cumulative dividends, and reinvesting those payments increased the share count from 122.53 to 183.95.

That distinction matters. Utilities are often evaluated primarily on income characteristics, but long-term results depend on the interaction between dividend policy, valuation, and the pace of earnings and rate-base growth. In Duke Energy’s case, reinvested dividends made a meaningful contribution to ending value, which is typical for mature, regulated electric and gas utilities.

How Dividend Reinvestment Changed the Outcome

Dividend reinvestment can materially alter long-run performance, particularly in lower-volatility sectors where capital appreciation may be steady rather than dramatic. Here, the assumed reinvestment of dividends on each ex-dividend date lifted the ending share count by more than 50% versus the original share total. That larger share base then participated in subsequent dividend payments and price appreciation, illustrating the compounding effect that income-oriented investors often seek in utility stocks.

Without reinvestment, the result would still reflect the value of cash dividends received, but the ending market value would not benefit from the incremental shares accumulated along the way. For long-duration holding periods, that gap can become substantial.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $4.26 per share, DUK has a current dividend yield of approximately 3.41% using the ending share price of $125.04.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price. Using the same $4.26 annualized dividend and the initial purchase price of $81.61, Duke Energy’s yield on cost works out to approximately 5.22%.

Yield on cost does not describe what a new buyer would earn at today’s price, but it can help illustrate how dividend growth rewards a patient holder over time. For income-focused positions, that can be one of the more tangible signs that a long-term thesis has worked.

Why Utilities Like Duke Energy Are Often Evaluated Over Long Periods

Duke Energy is one of the largest regulated utilities in the United States, and its business mix tends to produce comparatively stable cash flows. That stability is tied to the economics of regulation: utilities invest heavily in generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure, and then seek to earn an allowed return on approved capital spending through regulated rates.

For that reason, long-term analysis is often more informative than short-term trading performance. Key variables typically include:

the pace of capital investment and rate-base growth,

the regulatory environment across major service territories,

financing costs and sensitivity to interest rates,

dividend growth relative to earnings and cash-flow coverage, and

valuation at the time of purchase.

Even for a traditionally defensive stock, entry price matters. A solid operating business can still produce only modest forward returns if bought at an elevated valuation, while a reasonable purchase price combined with years of dividend compounding can lead to respectable long-run results.

Bottom Line

An investment in Duke Energy made in mid-2016 produced a solid 10-year outcome, with the value of a $10,000 position rising to just over $23,000 on a dividend-reinvested basis. The result underscores a familiar pattern in utility investing: moderate capital appreciation, substantial income generation, and meaningful compounding from reinvested dividends.

For evaluating Duke Energy stock over a long horizon, the central lesson is straightforward: total return, not price change alone, provides the more complete picture.