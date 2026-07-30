“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long-term investment in PPG stock produced a solid total return over the past two decades, with capital appreciation and reinvested dividends both contributing meaningfully to the outcome. For investors evaluating how a cyclical industrial company can compound value over time, PPG Industries Inc (NYSE: PPG) offers a useful case study in the power of duration, dividend reinvestment, and disciplined holding periods.

If $10,000 had been invested in PPG on 07/31/2006 and held through 07/29/2026, with dividends reinvested, the position would have grown to $56,497.05. That equates to a total return of 465.37% and an average annual return of 9.04%.

PPG 20-Year Return Details

PPG 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/31/2006 $10,000



07/31/2006 $56,497



07/29/2026 End date: 07/29/2026 Start price/share: $30.77 End price/share: $111.83 Starting shares: 324.99 Ending shares: 505.56 Dividends reinvested/share: $34.22 Total return: 465.37% Average annual return: 9.04% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $56,497.05

The result highlights an important distinction in long-term equity performance: headline share-price appreciation tells only part of the story. Over this holding period, PPG’s share price rose from $30.77 to $111.83, but the ending share count also increased from 324.99 to 505.56 because dividends were reinvested along the way. That additional share accumulation materially improved the ending value.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove The Return

PPG’s 20-year return came from two sources:

Share price appreciation: the stock advanced from $30.77 to $111.83.

the stock advanced from $30.77 to $111.83. Dividend income: PPG paid a cumulative $34.22 per share over the holding period, with those cash distributions assumed to be reinvested.

For industrial and materials companies, this split matters. Earnings and valuation multiples can be cyclical, especially when tied to manufacturing activity, construction demand, automotive production, and raw-material cost trends. Dividends can help offset some of that cyclicality by contributing return even during periods when price appreciation is uneven.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

Dividend reinvestment compounds returns by converting cash distributions into additional shares. Those new shares then generate future dividends of their own, creating a compounding effect over time. In PPG’s case, that mechanism increased the share count by roughly 56% over the 20-year period, from 324.99 shares to 505.56 shares.

This is especially relevant in slower-growth or cyclical sectors, where a meaningful portion of long-run shareholder return can come from cash returned to investors rather than from valuation expansion alone.

Yield, Yield On Cost, And Income Perspective

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.96 per share, PPG has a current yield of approximately 2.65%. A second useful income metric is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price rather than the current market price.

Using the original entry price of $30.77 per share, PPG’s current annualized dividend of $2.96 translates to a yield on cost of 8.61%. That does not change the stock’s present market yield, but it does illustrate how dividend growth can enhance the income profile of a long-held position.

What This Says About Long-Term PPG Stock Performance

PPG Industries is a long-established coatings and specialty materials company whose operating results have historically been influenced by industrial production, housing and renovation activity, transportation markets, and broader economic conditions. That makes the stock sensitive to business-cycle shifts, yet the 20-year result shows that a cyclical business can still deliver strong long-term shareholder returns when held across multiple market environments.

The period from 2006 to 2026 would have included recession, recovery, inflationary pressure, changing interest-rate regimes, and significant swings in equity valuations. Even across that backdrop, the combination of price appreciation and reinvested dividends turned a modest initial investment into a substantially larger position.

Quick Takeaway

Here is the core result in simple terms:

$10,000 invested in PPG on 07/31/2006 grew to $56,497.05 by 07/29/2026.

Total return was 465.37%.

Annualized return was 9.04%.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 324.99 to 505.56.

Cumulative dividends paid over the period totaled $34.22 per share.

That combination underscores a recurring lesson in equity investing: over long stretches of time, total return is often driven not just by where a stock trades, but by how consistently the business generates cash and returns part of it to shareholders.

“You’ve got to be careful if you don’t know where you’re going, ’cause you might not get there.” — Yogi Berra