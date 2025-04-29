“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.
|Start date:
|04/29/2005
|
|End date:
|04/28/2025
|Start price/share:
|$55.57
|End price/share:
|$138.24
|Starting shares:
|179.95
|Ending shares:
|389.88
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$36.14
|Total return:
|438.97%
|Average annual return:
|8.78%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$53,874.30
The above analysis shows the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.78%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $53,874.30 today (as of 04/28/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 438.97% (something to think about: how might CAH shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Cardinal Health, Inc. paid investors a total of $36.14/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.0224/share, we calculate that CAH has a current yield of approximately 1.46%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.0224 against the original $55.57/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.63%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“If investing is entertaining, if you’re having fun, you’re probably not making any money. Good investing is boring.” — George Soros