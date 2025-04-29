The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.

CAH 20-Year Return Details Start date: 04/29/2005 $10,000



04/29/2005 $53,874



04/28/2025 End date: 04/28/2025 Start price/share: $55.57 End price/share: $138.24 Starting shares: 179.95 Ending shares: 389.88 Dividends reinvested/share: $36.14 Total return: 438.97% Average annual return: 8.78% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $53,874.30

The above analysis shows the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.78%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $53,874.30 today (as of 04/28/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 438.97% (something to think about: how might CAH shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Cardinal Health, Inc. paid investors a total of $36.14/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.0224/share, we calculate that CAH has a current yield of approximately 1.46%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.0224 against the original $55.57/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.63%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“If investing is entertaining, if you’re having fun, you’re probably not making any money. Good investing is boring.” — George Soros