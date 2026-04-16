“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can reveal far more about an investment than short-term price swings. For shareholders of Lennox International Inc (NYSE: LII), the period from April 2021 to April 2026 delivered a solid total return, supported by both share-price appreciation and dividend reinvestment. Measured on a DRIP basis, a $10,000 investment in Lennox International stock grew to $15,386.24 over that span.

Lennox International is best known as a manufacturer of climate-control products, including heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration systems. That operating profile makes the stock relevant not only as an industrial name, but also as a way to track demand tied to residential replacement cycles, new construction activity, commercial HVAC spending, and pricing power in a specialized equipment market. Those business drivers help explain why evaluating total return over several years can be more useful than focusing on any single quarter.

Five-Year Return for Lennox International

LII 5-Year Return Details Start date: 04/16/2021 $10,000



04/16/2021 $15,386



04/15/2026 End date: 04/15/2026 Start price/share: $333.99 End price/share: $484.29 Starting shares: 29.94 Ending shares: 31.78 Dividends reinvested/share: $22.12 Total return: 53.90% Average annual return: 9.00% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,386.24

Over the full period, the investment produced a 53.90% total return, equivalent to an average annual return of 9.00%. In practical terms, that means capital appreciation did most of the work, while dividend reinvestment added incremental share accumulation along the way. Starting with 29.94 shares, the position grew to 31.78 shares as dividends were reinvested.

These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, which assumes dividends are reinvested at the closing price on the ex-dividend date.

What Drove the Return?

The result reflects two distinct components:

Share-price appreciation: Lennox International stock rose from $333.99 to $484.29 per share.

Lennox International stock rose from $333.99 to $484.29 per share. Dividend income: The stock paid $22.12 per share in dividends over the period examined, with those cash payments reinvested into additional shares.

For a company such as Lennox International, this mix is notable. The stock has not historically been defined by a high headline yield. Instead, the investment case has tended to rest more heavily on earnings power, margin discipline, replacement-driven demand, and the ability to convert operating performance into both cash returns and dividend growth over time.

How Important Were Dividends?

Dividends mattered, but they were not the dominant source of return in this case. Reinvestment lifted the ending share count from 29.94 to 31.78, illustrating how even a modest yield can enhance long-term performance through compounding. That effect is easy to overlook when a stock is primarily viewed through the lens of price appreciation.

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $5.20 per share, LII has a current yield of approximately 1.07% using the ending share price of $484.29. Using the original purchase price of $333.99, the current payout implies a yield on cost of about 1.56%.

Key Takeaways From This LII Investment Outcome

The five-year outcome for Lennox International can be summarized as follows:

$10,000 invested on 04/16/2021 grew to $15,386.24 by 04/15/2026.

Total return was 53.90% with dividends reinvested.

The annualized return was 9.00%.

Most of the gain came from stock-price appreciation, with dividends providing additional compounding.

The broader point is that a medium-yield industrial stock can still deliver meaningful long-term total returns when operating execution and valuation support sustained share-price gains. For Lennox International, the past five years illustrate that total return is best assessed by combining price performance with the cumulative effect of reinvested dividends rather than by yield alone.

“We ignore outlooks and forecasts… we’re lousy at it and we admit it … everyone else is lousy too, but most people won’t admit it.” — Martin Whitman