“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a five year holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) back in 2020, holding through to today.

04/29/2025 End date: 04/29/2025 Start price/share: $74.60 End price/share: $170.26 Starting shares: 134.05 Ending shares: 174.49 Dividends reinvested/share: $25.30 Total return: 197.09% Average annual return: 24.33% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $29,708.43

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 24.33%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $29,708.43 today (as of 04/29/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 197.09% (something to think about: how might PM shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Philip Morris International Inc paid investors a total of $25.30/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.4/share, we calculate that PM has a current yield of approximately 3.17%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.4 against the original $74.60/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.25%.

“While some might mistakenly consider value investing a mechanical tool for identifying bargains, it is actually a comprehensive investment philosophy that emphasizes the need to perform in-depth fundamental analysis, pursue long-term investment results, limit risk, and resist crowd psychology.” — Seth Klarman