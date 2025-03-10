“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a two-decade holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL) back in 2005: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full two-decade investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|03/10/2005
|
|End date:
|03/07/2025
|Start price/share:
|$7.69
|End price/share:
|$29.94
|Starting shares:
|1,300.39
|Ending shares:
|1,959.53
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$11.09
|Total return:
|486.68%
|Average annual return:
|9.25%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$58,700.18
As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.25%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $58,700.18 today (as of 03/07/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 486.68% (something to think about: how might HRL shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Hormel Foods Corp. paid investors a total of $11.09/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.16/share, we calculate that HRL has a current yield of approximately 3.87%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.16 against the original $7.69/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 50.33%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“Thousands of experts study overbought indicators, head-and-shoulder patterns, put-call ratios, the Fed’s policy on money supplyâ€¦and they can’t predict markets with any useful consistency, any more than the gizzard squeezers could tell the Roman emperors when the Huns would attack.” — Peter Lynch