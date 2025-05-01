“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|05/01/2015
|
|End date:
|04/30/2025
|Start price/share:
|$70.62
|End price/share:
|$118.62
|Starting shares:
|141.60
|Ending shares:
|141.60
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|67.97%
|Average annual return:
|5.32%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$16,797.00
As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.32%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $16,797.00 today (as of 04/30/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 67.97% (something to think about: how might CRL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Know what you own and why you own it.” — Peter Lynch