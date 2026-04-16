“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can be a useful test of whether a stock truly rewards buy-and-hold discipline. For Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP), the results over the past decade were exceptionally strong. Based on the figures below, a $10,000 investment in TRGP on 04/18/2016, with dividends reinvested, would have grown to $111,948.92 by 04/15/2026.

That outcome reflects both substantial share price appreciation and the compounding effect of reinvested dividends. It also illustrates a broader point about long-term equity returns: when a company combines durable operating momentum with capital return, total return can materially exceed what the headline price chart alone suggests.

TRGP 10-Year Return Details

TRGP 10-Year Return Details Start date: 04/18/2016 $10,000



04/18/2016 $111,948



04/15/2026 End date: 04/15/2026 Start price/share: $33.49 End price/share: $238.75 Starting shares: 298.60 Ending shares: 468.83 Dividends reinvested/share: $26.01 Total return: 1,019.33% Average annual return: 27.33% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $111,948.92

The investment outcome is straightforward: over this 10-year period, TRGP delivered a 1,019.33% total return, equivalent to an annualized return of 27.33%. In dollar terms, that means a $10,000 initial investment compounded into $111,948.92 by 04/15/2026. These figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove Targa Resources’ Total Return

TRGP’s 10-year return was powered by two distinct components:

Share price appreciation: the stock rose from $33.49 to $238.75.

the stock rose from $33.49 to $238.75. Dividend reinvestment: investors received $26.01 per share in dividends over the holding period, and those cash payments were assumed to be reinvested.

This distinction matters. Price return captures only the change in the stock price. Total return incorporates both price appreciation and cash distributions. For dividend-paying equities, especially over long holding periods, that difference can be material because each reinvested dividend purchases additional shares that can themselves generate future dividends and participate in further upside.

In this case, the share count grew from 298.60 to 468.83 through dividend reinvestment. That increase in ownership amplified the ending value of the position and helps explain why total return exceeded what a simple price-only calculation would show.

TRGP Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $4 per share, TRGP has a current yield of approximately 1.68% using the stated end price of $238.75. Another useful lens is yield on cost, which measures the current annual dividend relative to the original purchase price rather than the current market price.

Using the 04/18/2016 purchase price of $33.49, TRGP’s current annualized dividend of $4 per share implies a yield on cost of about 5.02%. That does not change the stock’s market yield for a new buyer today, but it does show how dividend growth and long-term ownership can increase the income generated by an original investment base.

Why the 10-Year TRGP Example Matters

A result like this highlights several features of long-term equity compounding:

Time magnifies business performance. Strong operating execution can translate into outsized equity value creation when sustained over many years.

Strong operating execution can translate into outsized equity value creation when sustained over many years. Reinvestment matters. Even a modest starting yield can make a meaningful contribution when dividends are reinvested consistently.

Even a modest starting yield can make a meaningful contribution when dividends are reinvested consistently. Volatility and long-term return are not the same thing. A stock can experience significant interim drawdowns while still producing strong decade-long results.

A stock can experience significant interim drawdowns while still producing strong decade-long results. Total return is the relevant measure. For dividend-paying stocks, focusing only on price change understates the full economic result.

TRGP operates in the energy infrastructure and midstream space, a segment where returns can be influenced by commodity cycles, capital allocation, balance sheet management, and volume growth across gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation, and export-linked assets. That makes long-term analysis especially important. Shorter windows can be dominated by macro swings, while a decade-long view is more likely to reflect the combined effect of asset quality, execution, and capital discipline.

A Concise Takeaway

For the 10 years ending 04/15/2026, Targa Resources generated an exceptional long-term total return. A $10,000 investment in TRGP grew to more than $111,000 with dividends reinvested, supported by both a sharply higher share price and the cumulative effect of cash distributions. It is a clear example of how buy-and-hold investing can produce substantial results when a business compounds value over time.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Value investing is at its core the marriage of a contrarian streak and a calculator.” — Seth Klarman