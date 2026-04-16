A long holding period can reveal far more than a short-term price chart, particularly with dividend-paying stocks. For Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX), a 20-year investment made in 2006 produced a modest positive total return, with dividends doing much of the heavy lifting as the share price itself declined over the period.

Using a starting date of 04/17/2006 and an ending date of 04/15/2026, the figures below show what happened to a hypothetical $10,000 investment in BAX assuming all dividends were reinvested. The result offers a useful case study in the difference between price return and total return, and in how dividend reinvestment can offset weak capital appreciation over long time spans.

BAX 20-Year Return Details

BAX 20-Year Return Details Start date: 04/17/2006 $10,000



04/17/2006 $13,000



04/15/2026 End date: 04/15/2026 Start price/share: $19.72 End price/share: $17.60 Starting shares: 507.10 Ending shares: 738.98 Dividends reinvested/share: $15.53 Total return: 30.06% Average annual return: 1.32% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $13,000.21

What a $10,000 Investment in Baxter International Became

Over this 20-year period, a $10,000 investment in Baxter International grew to $13,000.21, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a 30.06% cumulative total return, or an average annual return of 1.32%.

The headline result is straightforward: the investment remained profitable on a total-return basis, but the long-term compounding rate was relatively weak. Importantly, that outcome was achieved despite a lower ending share price than the starting share price. Baxter began the period at $19.72 per share and ended at $17.60, meaning capital appreciation did not drive the return.

Instead, the return profile was shaped primarily by cash distributions and the compounding effect of reinvestment. The share count rose from 507.10 shares to 738.98 shares over the period, illustrating how reinvested dividends added materially to ownership even as price performance lagged.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Why Dividend Reinvestment Mattered

For long-horizon equity analysis, reinvested dividends are often the key distinction between a disappointing price chart and a positive total return. In Baxter’s case, the company paid $15.53 per share in dividends over the period measured here. Those cash payments, when reinvested at the closing price on each ex-dividend date, increased the investor’s share count by more than 45%.

That mechanism matters because each new share acquired through dividend reinvestment can itself generate future dividends. Over extended periods, this compounding effect can materially change outcomes, especially for stocks whose price return is muted.

In simple terms:

Price return alone was negative, as BAX ended below its 2006 share price.

Dividend income partially offset that weakness.

Reinvestment converted those cash dividends into additional shares.

The larger share count supported a positive total return by 2026.

BAX Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.04 per share, BAX has a current yield of approximately 0.23% using the $17.60 ending share price. Expressed against the original 2006 purchase price of $19.72, that dividend rate implies a yield on cost of roughly 0.20%.

Yield on cost can be a useful descriptive measure, but it is best interpreted carefully. It shows the current annual dividend relative to the original entry price, not the return an investor would earn on capital deployed today. For evaluating current income potential, the spot dividend yield is generally the more relevant figure.

Key Takeaways From Baxter International’s 20-Year Return

Total return was positive, but modest. A $10,000 investment grew to $13,000.21 over 20 years.

A $10,000 investment grew to $13,000.21 over 20 years. Dividends were essential to the result. Without reinvested dividends, the weaker ending share price would have weighed much more heavily on performance.

Without reinvested dividends, the weaker ending share price would have weighed much more heavily on performance. The annualized return was low. A 1.32% average annual return highlights the opportunity cost that can arise when capital is tied up in a slow-compounding asset for a long period.

A 1.32% average annual return highlights the opportunity cost that can arise when capital is tied up in a slow-compounding asset for a long period. Total return analysis gives a fuller picture than price alone. For dividend-paying stocks, focusing only on the share price can materially understate shareholder outcomes.

For investors reviewing long-term stock performance, Baxter International provides a clear example of how dividend reinvestment can preserve a positive outcome even when underlying share-price appreciation is limited. It also underscores a separate point: time alone does not guarantee strong compounding. Over long periods, the quality of the business, the durability of earnings, capital allocation, and the path of the dividend all remain central to long-run returns.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“This company looks cheap, that company looks cheap, but the overall economy could completely screw it up. The key is to wait. Sometimes the hardest thing to do is to do nothing.” — David Tepper