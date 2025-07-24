One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a two-decade holding period for an investor who was considering Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

DUK 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/25/2005 $10,000



07/25/2005 $58,499



07/23/2025 End date: 07/23/2025 Start price/share: $51.51 End price/share: $119.51 Starting shares: 194.14 Ending shares: 489.67 Dividends reinvested/share: $67.07 Total return: 485.20% Average annual return: 9.23% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $58,499.72

The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.23%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $58,499.72 today (as of 07/23/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 485.20% (something to think about: how might DUK shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Duke Energy Corp paid investors a total of $67.07/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.26/share, we calculate that DUK has a current yield of approximately 3.56%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.26 against the original $51.51/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.91%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“If investing is entertaining, if you’re having fun, you’re probably not making any money. Good investing is boring.” — George Soros