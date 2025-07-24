“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a two-decade holding period for an investor who was considering Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|07/25/2005
|
|End date:
|07/23/2025
|Start price/share:
|$51.51
|End price/share:
|$119.51
|Starting shares:
|194.14
|Ending shares:
|489.67
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$67.07
|Total return:
|485.20%
|Average annual return:
|9.23%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$58,499.72
The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.23%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $58,499.72 today (as of 07/23/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 485.20% (something to think about: how might DUK shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Duke Energy Corp paid investors a total of $67.07/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.26/share, we calculate that DUK has a current yield of approximately 3.56%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.26 against the original $51.51/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.91%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“If investing is entertaining, if you’re having fun, you’re probably not making any money. Good investing is boring.” — George Soros