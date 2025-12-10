“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|12/09/2015
|
|End date:
|12/08/2025
|Start price/share:
|$30.61
|End price/share:
|$79.78
|Starting shares:
|326.69
|Ending shares:
|410.06
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$8.17
|Total return:
|227.15%
|Average annual return:
|12.58%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$32,726.11
As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.58%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $32,726.11 today (as of 12/08/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 227.15% (something to think about: how might SYF shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Synchrony Financial paid investors a total of $8.17/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.2/share, we calculate that SYF has a current yield of approximately 1.50%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.2 against the original $30.61/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.90%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Investing is the intersection of economics and psychology.” — Seth Klarman