“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A 20-year holding period can reveal far more about an investment than short-term price moves. In the case of J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM), the long-run outcome illustrates how share-price appreciation and dividend reinvestment combine to shape total return. For investors evaluating SJM stock as a long-term holding, the key question is not simply whether the shares rose, but how the full economics of ownership worked over time.

Using a starting date of 04/17/2006 and an ending date of 04/15/2026, a hypothetical $10,000 investment in J.M. Smucker produced a meaningfully positive result. The analysis below incorporates dividends reinvested on each ex-dividend date, which is essential when assessing the long-term performance of a dividend-paying consumer staples company.

SJM 20-Year Return Details

SJM 20-Year Return Details Start date: 04/17/2006 $10,000



04/17/2006 $45,782



04/15/2026 End date: 04/15/2026 Start price/share: $39.06 End price/share: $93.49 Starting shares: 256.02 Ending shares: 489.34 Dividends reinvested/share: $60.18 Total return: 357.48% Average annual return: 7.90% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $45,782.58

The result is straightforward: a $10,000 investment in SJM grew to $45,782.58 over the period, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 357.48% and an annualized return of 7.90%. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove The 20-Year Return?

The long-term performance of J.M. Smucker stock came from two distinct sources:

Share price appreciation: the stock rose from $39.06 to $93.49 per share.

the stock rose from $39.06 to $93.49 per share. Dividend income: the company paid a cumulative $60.18 per share in dividends over the holding period, with reinvestment increasing the share count from 256.02 to 489.34.

That second component matters. Dividend reinvestment does not simply add cash flow; it can materially increase ownership over time. In this case, the share count nearly doubled, which amplified the ending value of the position. This is a central reason total return analysis is more informative than price return alone when evaluating a dividend-paying stock.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Changes The Outcome

For a company such as J.M. Smucker, which has long been associated with cash generation and regular shareholder distributions, reinvesting dividends can be a significant contributor to compounded returns. Each dividend purchase adds incremental shares, and those additional shares in turn generate future dividends. Over multi-decade periods, that compounding effect can become substantial even if the annual growth rate appears moderate.

In the calculation above, dividends are assumed to be reinvested at the closing price on each ex-dividend date. That methodology provides a practical way to estimate the experience of a disciplined long-term holder using a dividend reinvestment approach.

Current Yield And Yield On Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $4.40 per share, SJM has a current dividend yield of approximately 4.71% using the ending share price of $93.49. A separate and often useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend with the original purchase price.

Using the original entry price of $39.06 per share, the current $4.40 annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 12.06%. That figure does not describe what a new buyer would earn today; instead, it shows how the income stream has grown relative to the initial capital committed two decades earlier.

Key Takeaways From The SJM Buy-And-Hold Result

Total return matters more than price change alone. For dividend stocks, reinvested income can account for a large share of long-run gains.

For dividend stocks, reinvested income can account for a large share of long-run gains. Time can offset interim volatility. Multi-year holding periods often produce a clearer picture of business performance and capital allocation.

Multi-year holding periods often produce a clearer picture of business performance and capital allocation. Yield on cost can become meaningful over time. A growing dividend stream can materially improve the cash yield generated by an original investment.

A growing dividend stream can materially improve the cash yield generated by an original investment. Compounding is incremental, then powerful. The effect is often not obvious in early years, but becomes more visible over decades.

J.M. Smucker operates in categories that are generally viewed as defensive within consumer staples, but the broader lesson extends beyond one company. A long holding period tends to reward businesses that can sustain earnings, continue paying dividends, and reinvest or distribute capital in a disciplined way.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“The four most dangerous words in investing are: ‘this time it’s different.'” — Sir John Templeton