“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can reveal far more about a stock than short-term price moves. For Gilead Sciences Inc (NASD: GILD), a purchase made in April 2016 and held through April 2026 produced a solid long-term total return, with dividends playing a meaningful role alongside share-price appreciation.

Using a dividend-reinvestment framework, a $10,000 investment in Gilead Sciences on 04/18/2016 would have grown to $20,057.19 by 04/15/2026. That equates to a total return of 100.65% and an average annual return of 7.21%.

GILD 10-Year Return Details

GILD 10-Year Return Details Start date: 04/18/2016 $10,000



04/18/2016 $20,057



04/15/2026 End date: 04/15/2026 Start price/share: $99.20 End price/share: $139.77 Starting shares: 100.81 Ending shares: 143.55 Dividends reinvested/share: $26.83 Total return: 100.65% Average annual return: 7.21% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $20,057.19

The result is straightforward: over the full 10-year period, the original investment roughly doubled. That outcome is notable because it was not driven by share-price gains alone. Gilead’s stock price rose from $99.20 to $139.77, but the reinvestment of dividends also expanded the share count from 100.81 shares to 143.55 shares, amplifying the ending value.

How Much Did Dividends Matter?

For long-term equity returns, dividends can materially change the outcome, particularly when they are reinvested. In this case, Gilead Sciences paid a cumulative $26.83 per share in dividends over the period used in the calculation. Reinvesting those distributions increased the investor’s share count by more than 40 shares, which then participated in subsequent price appreciation and future dividend payments.

This is a useful reminder that total return and price return are not the same measure. Price return captures only the change in the stock quote. Total return incorporates cash distributions and reflects the full economic result of owning the shares over time.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.28 per share, GILD has a current yield of approximately 2.35% using the ending share price of $139.77.

Another way to frame the income profile is yield on cost. This measures the current annual dividend relative to the original purchase price rather than the current market price. Using the 2016 purchase price of $99.20 per share, Gilead’s current annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 2.37%.

What This 10-Year Gilead Return Shows

Several points stand out from this 10-year Gilead Sciences investment result:

Long holding periods can smooth out shorter-term volatility and provide a clearer view of business and shareholder return dynamics.

Dividend reinvestment meaningfully improved the ending value by increasing the share count over time.

A stock does not need to deliver exceptional price appreciation to generate respectable total returns if income and compounding contribute consistently.

Total return is generally the more complete metric when evaluating long-term performance.

For any retrospective stock analysis, the key question is not simply whether the shares rose, but how the combination of price change, cash distributions, and reinvestment affected investor wealth over the full period. In Gilead’s case, that combination produced a positive decade-long outcome.

“Everyone has the brainpower to make money in stocks. Not everyone has the stomach. If you are susceptible to selling everything in a panic, you ought to avoid stocks and mutual funds altogether.” — Peter Lynch