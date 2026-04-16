“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Assurant stock delivered a solid five-year total return for investors who bought shares in April 2021 and reinvested dividends. Using a starting investment of $10,000 in Assurant Inc (NYSE: AIZ), the position would have grown to $15,930.17 by 04/15/2026, based on the assumptions shown below. That equates to a 59.28% total return, or an average annual return of 9.76%.

The result highlights an important point in evaluating dividend-paying equities: total return is driven not only by share price appreciation, but also by the contribution of cash dividends and the compounding effect of reinvestment. For insurers such as Assurant, that distinction matters because a meaningful portion of long-term shareholder return can come from disciplined capital returns rather than multiple expansion alone.

AIZ 5-Year Return Details

AIZ 5-Year Return Details Start date: 04/16/2021 $10,000



04/16/2021 $15,930



04/15/2026 End date: 04/15/2026 Start price/share: $152.50 End price/share: $224.01 Starting shares: 65.57 Ending shares: 71.10 Dividends reinvested/share: $14.00 Total return: 59.28% Average annual return: 9.76% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,930.17

In practical terms, a $10,000 investment in AIZ made on 04/16/2021 would have increased by $5,930.17 over the subsequent five years under a dividend reinvestment assumption. The share price rose from $152.50 to $224.01 over the period, while reinvested dividends increased the share count from 65.57 to 71.10. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return?

There were two primary drivers behind the five-year outcome in Assurant stock:

Share price appreciation: AIZ advanced from $152.50 to $224.01, providing the largest component of the gain.

AIZ advanced from $152.50 to $224.01, providing the largest component of the gain. Dividend reinvestment: Over the period, Assurant paid $14.00 per share in dividends, and those distributions were assumed to be reinvested on each ex-dividend date.

This is why total return often gives a more complete picture than price return alone. A stock can appear to have produced a moderate gain based on price movement, while the reinvestment of dividends materially lifts long-term compounding.

AIZ Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.52 per share, AIZ has a current dividend yield of approximately 1.57% using the ending share price of $224.01. Measured against the original purchase price of $152.50, that same annualized dividend represents a yield on cost of about 2.31%.

Yield on cost is a backward-looking measure, but it can be useful in illustrating how dividend growth and a favorable entry price affect the income profile of a long-held position. Current yield, by contrast, reflects the income return available to a new buyer at today’s market price.

How Dividend Reinvestment Changed the Outcome

Dividend reinvestment increased the investor’s share count from 65.57 to 71.10 over the five-year period. That incremental ownership matters because future dividends are then paid on a larger base of shares, creating a compounding effect. For companies with steady payout policies, this can become a meaningful contributor to long-term returns even when the headline yield is modest.

For insurers such as Assurant, dividend analysis is often most informative when considered alongside the broader capital allocation framework, including underwriting performance, fee-based earnings streams, capital strength, and the balance between dividends and share repurchases. Over time, shareholder returns tend to reflect the durability of those underlying operating drivers.

Key Takeaways

Starting investment: $10,000 in AIZ on 04/16/2021

$10,000 in AIZ on 04/16/2021 Ending value: $15,930.17 on 04/15/2026

$15,930.17 on 04/15/2026 Total return: 59.28%

59.28% Annualized return: 9.76%

9.76% Total dividends paid per share: $14.00

$14.00 Current annualized dividend rate: $3.52 per share

The five-year record shows that Assurant stock rewarded patient holders with a combination of price appreciation and reinvested dividend income. For any assessment of AIZ from here, the central question remains the same: whether the company can continue converting operating performance and capital discipline into attractive per-share value creation over the next five years.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“I learned early that there is nothing new in Wall Street. There can’t be because speculation is as old as the hills. Whatever happens in the stock market today has happened before and will happen again. I’ve never forgotten that.” — Jesse Livermore