“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long-term holding period can reveal the full effect of share-price cycles, dividend income, and dividend reinvestment. For Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF), the 20-year return since 2006 shows how those forces interacted through one of the most difficult periods ever experienced by U.S. regional banks, followed by years of recovery and renewed capital returns.

Using a dividend reinvestment framework, a $10,000 investment in Regions Financial on 04/17/2006 would have grown to $14,631.16 by 04/16/2026. That represents a total return of 46.42%, or an average annual return of 1.92%.

RF 20-Year Return Details Start date: 04/17/2006 $10,000



04/17/2006 $14,631



04/16/2026 End date: 04/16/2026 Start price/share: $35.58 End price/share: $27.92 Starting shares: 281.06 Ending shares: 524.42 Dividends reinvested/share: $11.37 Total return: 46.42% Average annual return: 1.92% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $14,631.16

What Drove Regions Financial’s 20-Year Return?

The headline result is modest relative to the length of the holding period. An investor starting with $10,000 would have earned a positive total return, but the path mattered. Regions Financial entered this period before the 2008 financial crisis, when bank valuations, dividend policies, and credit conditions were materially different from what followed. Like many regional banks, Regions was heavily affected by the credit cycle, and that legacy helps explain why a 20-year holding period still produced only a low-single-digit annualized return.

Price performance alone was not enough to generate a gain over the full span. The stock price declined from $35.58 at the start of the period to $27.92 at the end. The difference was made up by cash distributions and the compounding effect of reinvesting them into additional shares over time.

The Importance of Dividends and Reinvestment

Over the period analyzed, Regions Financial paid $11.37 per share in reinvested dividends. That income stream was significant: starting shares of 281.06 grew to 524.42 shares by the end of the period. In other words, the share count nearly doubled through dividend reinvestment, even though the ending share price remained below the original purchase price.

This illustrates a basic principle of long-term bank investing:

Share price determines the market value of each share owned.

Dividends provide direct cash return to shareholders.

Reinvestment increases share count, which can materially affect long-run total return.

For income-oriented holders, this distinction is critical. A stock can post weak price appreciation over a long period and still generate a positive total return if dividends are sustained and reinvested efficiently.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.06 per share, RF has an indicated current yield of approximately 3.80% using the stated end price of $27.92. That current yield reflects what a new buyer would earn at today’s market price, assuming the dividend rate remains unchanged.

Yield on cost measures something different. It compares the current annual dividend with the original purchase price. Using the 2006 entry price of $35.58 per share, the current $1.06 annualized payout equates to a yield on cost of about 2.98%.

That distinction matters because current yield and yield on cost answer different questions:

Current yield: What income does the stock generate at the current market price?

What income does the stock generate at the current market price? Yield on cost: What does today’s dividend represent relative to the original purchase price?

For long-held dividend stocks, yield on cost can become very high if the dividend grows substantially over time. In Regions Financial’s case, the figure remains more restrained, reflecting both the bank’s dividend history and the deep disruption the banking sector experienced during the financial crisis.

Key Takeaways From RF’s Long-Term Performance

Total return was positive, but limited: $10,000 grew to $14,631.16 over 20 years.

$10,000 grew to $14,631.16 over 20 years. Dividend reinvestment was essential: the ending value depended heavily on accumulated and reinvested dividends.

the ending value depended heavily on accumulated and reinvested dividends. Share-price appreciation did not drive the result: the ending share price was below the starting share price.

the ending share price was below the starting share price. Bank-cycle timing matters: buying before a severe credit downturn can affect returns for many years.

Viewed through that lens, Regions Financial’s 20-year record is less a story of simple buy-and-hold success than a reminder that entry point, sector exposure, and dividend durability all shape long-term outcomes. For regional bank stocks in particular, total return analysis is often more informative than price performance alone.

One final investment quote:

“The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect. You need a temperament that neither derives great pleasure from being with the crowd or against the crowd.” — Warren Buffett