The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE: SLB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.

SLB 20-Year Return Details Start date: 08/01/2005 $10,000



08/01/2005 $12,227



07/30/2025 End date: 07/30/2025 Start price/share: $42.36 End price/share: $34.17 Starting shares: 236.07 Ending shares: 357.71 Dividends reinvested/share: $23.58 Total return: 22.23% Average annual return: 1.01% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,227.10

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.01%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $12,227.10 today (as of 07/30/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 22.23% (something to think about: how might SLB shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Schlumberger Ltd paid investors a total of $23.58/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.14/share, we calculate that SLB has a current yield of approximately 3.34%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.14 against the original $42.36/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 7.88%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent.” — John Maynard Keynes