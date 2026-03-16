“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

One of the enduring lessons investors draw from Warren Buffett is the importance of time horizon when evaluating an equity investment. Once shares are purchased, investors can monitor price movements tick-by-tick, hour-by-hour. Some days the market will be up, other days it will be down, and the resulting noise can obscure the underlying investment thesis.

To illustrate the power of staying invested through a full market cycle, consider a hypothetical investor who accumulated eBay Inc. (NASD: EBAY) in March 2016, then simply held the position for a decade, reinvesting all dividends and ignoring interim volatility, headlines, and sentiment shifts.

The table below summarizes the performance of that 10-year holding period.

EBAY 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/16/2016 $10,000



03/16/2016 $43,492



03/13/2026 End date: 03/13/2026 Start price/share: $23.68 End price/share: $91.34 Starting shares: 422.30 Ending shares: 475.97 Dividends reinvested/share: $6.35 Total return: 334.76% Average annual return: 15.84% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $43,492.12

As we can see, the decade-long investment outcome was compelling. An annualized total return of 15.84% would have turned a $10,000 allocation made in March 2016 into $43,492.12 by March 13, 2026. On a cumulative basis, that equates to a total return of 334.76%.

The result is notable given that the 10-year period encompassed multiple macro and market regimes — including the late stages of the post-global-financial-crisis bull market, the sharp COVID-19 sell-off and recovery beginning in 2020, and a subsequent period of rising interest rates and increased scrutiny of profitable growth and cash generation. Throughout those shifts, eBay continued to reposition its marketplace, streamline its cost structure, and return capital to shareholders through both dividends and share repurchases.

It is also instructive to place this outcome in context. Over long periods, U.S. equities as represented by broad indices such as the S&P 500 have historically generated annualized total returns in the high-single to low-double-digit range, depending on the start and end dates chosen. A 15.84% annualized return meaningfully exceeds that long-run average, underscoring the impact when valuation, business fundamentals, and patience align.

The Role Of Dividends And Reinvestment

Notice that eBay Inc. paid investors a total of $6.35 per share in dividends over the 10-year holding period, representing a second driver of total return beyond pure price appreciation. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help a position compound over time — for the calculations above, it is assumed that all cash dividends were reinvested back into EBAY shares, with the closing price on the ex-dividend date used to determine the reinvestment price.

Reinvestment increased the investor’s share count from 422.30 at inception to 475.97 by the end of the period. That incremental ownership meant that each subsequent dividend payment was made on a larger base of shares, and any further share price appreciation was earned on a greater number of shares as well. Over multi-year horizons, the combination of underlying business growth and disciplined reinvestment can be a significant contributor to wealth creation.

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.24 per share, we calculate that EBAY has a current yield of approximately 1.36%. Another useful metric for long-term investors is “yield on cost” — that is, expressing the current annualized dividend of $1.24 against the original $23.68 per share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.74%, meaning the stock now returns, in annual cash terms, roughly 5.74% of the investor’s initial outlay each year, before considering any future dividend increases.

Business Evolution Over The Holding Period

Behind these figures lies a substantial operational and strategic evolution. During the 2016‑2026 window, eBay focused on its core marketplace business, exited or de-emphasized certain non-core assets, and invested in technology to improve the buying and selling experience. Management also increasingly emphasized operating margin, free cash flow generation, and disciplined capital allocation.

eBay is a more asset-light marketplace model than many vertically integrated e-commerce peers, relying primarily on third-party sellers rather than owning inventory. This structure can support robust free cash flow conversion, particularly when paired with a focused operating discipline. The company has used that cash flow over time to fund share repurchases and, more recently, to pay and grow its dividend.

While results along the way were not linear — and the stock experienced periods of drawdown alongside the broader technology and consumer discretionary complex — the compounded outcome over a full decade illustrates how long-term ownership of a cash-generative, competitively positioned platform can reward patient shareholders.

Time In The Market Versus Market Timing

The EBAY example reinforces a broader principle widely cited in institutional and private wealth circles: for most investors, “time in the market” is often more important than precisely “timing the market.” Capturing a 10-year compounded return requires staying invested through fluctuations, rather than exiting at the first sign of volatility or attempting to trade around every macro headline.

In practice, that does not mean ignoring valuation, fundamentals, or risk management. But it does suggest that once a high-conviction position is established based on sound analysis, a long-term horizon can allow the underlying business to do the heavy lifting. For EBAY, the combination of price appreciation, a growing dividend stream, and the mechanical discipline of reinvestment produced a result that would have been difficult to replicate through short-term trading alone.

Looking ahead, it is reasonable for investors to ask a natural question: how might EBAY shares perform over the next decade? No one can forecast future returns with precision, and past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Future outcomes will depend on factors including competitive dynamics in global e-commerce, consumer spending trends, execution on strategic initiatives, and management’s continued approach to capital allocation. Nonetheless, the 2016‑2026 period serves as a case study in the potential rewards of a disciplined, long-term approach.

Framing EBAY Within A Value Investing Mindset

Many long-horizon investors evaluate opportunities such as EBAY through a value-oriented lens, considering cash flows, balance sheet strength, and the margin of safety between price and estimated intrinsic value. While eBay is often associated with technology and consumer themes, its steady cash generation and shareholder return profile have made it a candidate for inclusion in certain value or income-focused portfolios over the years.

Another investment quote worth reflecting on comes from value investor Seth Klarman:

“While some might mistakenly consider value investing a mechanical tool for identifying bargains, it is actually a comprehensive investment philosophy that emphasizes the need to perform in-depth fundamental analysis, pursue long-term investment results, limit risk, and resist crowd psychology.” — Seth Klarman

In the context of EBAY, that philosophy would encompass rigorous analysis of the company’s competitive positioning against other global marketplaces, its ability to sustain or grow margins, the durability of its user base, and the prudence with which it deploys capital. It would also involve the discipline to hold through market cycles as long as the underlying thesis remains intact and risk remains controlled.

Key Takeaways For Long-Term Investors

The EBAY position turned an initial $10,000 allocation into $43,492.12 over 10 years, assuming full dividend reinvestment, for a 334.76% total return.

An annualized return of 15.84% over a decade substantially exceeds long-run historical averages for broad equity markets.

Dividends and their reinvestment were a meaningful contributor to the outcome, increasing share count and yield on cost over time.

Maintaining a long-term perspective through varied market environments was essential to realizing the full potential of the investment.

Future performance will depend on business execution and broader economic conditions, and the past decade’s results should be viewed as illustrative rather than predictive.

For investors building multi-decade portfolios, the EBAY experience over 2016‑2026 offers a concrete example of how quality businesses, purchased at reasonable valuations and held with discipline, can compound capital over time.