“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A long-term holding period can clarify what actually drove returns: share price appreciation, dividends, and the effects of reinvestment over time. For MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), a $10,000 investment initiated in April 2016 and held through April 16, 2026 grew to $17,841.01 with dividends reinvested. That equates to a total return of 78.40% and an annualized return of 5.96%.

MGM stock has not been a pure income vehicle over this period. The result was driven primarily by capital appreciation, with dividends making a comparatively small contribution to ending value. That distinction matters when evaluating MGM as a long-term holding: the investment case has historically depended more on operating performance, balance-sheet decisions, asset strategy, and cyclical recovery than on dividend income.

MGM 10-Year Return Details

MGM 10-Year Return Details Start date: 04/18/2016 $10,000



04/18/2016 $17,841



04/16/2026 End date: 04/16/2026 Start price/share: $22.87 End price/share: $38.49 Starting shares: 437.25 Ending shares: 463.50 Dividends reinvested/share: $1.62 Total return: 78.40% Average annual return: 5.96% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $17,841.01

Using the figures above, the investment added $7,841.01 in value over roughly 10 years. The share count rose from 437.25 to 463.50 through dividend reinvestment, illustrating that even modest payouts can incrementally increase ownership over time. Still, the relatively small increase in shares confirms that dividends were a secondary factor in this outcome.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove MGM’s Return?

At a high level, MGM’s 2016-to-2026 total return reflects three components:

Share price appreciation: the stock rose from $22.87 to $38.49.

the stock rose from $22.87 to $38.49. Cash dividends: MGM paid a cumulative $1.62 per share over the period used in this analysis.

MGM paid a cumulative $1.62 per share over the period used in this analysis. Dividend reinvestment: those payouts were assumed to be reinvested at the closing price on each ex-dividend date, increasing the final share count.

For a company such as MGM, total return analysis is more informative than price return alone. A stock can appear to have delivered a strong or weak decade depending on whether distributions are included. Reinvestment also matters because it converts cash payouts into additional equity exposure, which can compound if the stock price rises over time.

Dividend Reinvestment and Yield on Cost

An important question with any dividend-paying stock is whether reinvesting distributions materially changes the result. In MGM’s case, the answer is: only modestly. Over the past 10 years, MGM Resorts International paid $1.62 per share in dividends, and reinvestment increased the share balance by about 26.25 shares in this example.

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.01 per share, MGM currently offers an indicated yield that is effectively negligible at the quoted share price. Measured against the original purchase price of $22.87, the current yield on cost is also close to zero. That makes MGM fundamentally different from higher-yield equities where reinvested dividends account for a larger share of long-term return.

What This 10-Year MGM Investment Shows

This case study highlights a useful distinction in equity analysis:

Total return can be respectable even when current yield is minimal.

Dividend reinvestment helps, but it does not transform a low-yield stock into an income-driven investment.

For MGM, long-term returns have depended more on the business cycle and market valuation than on dividend compounding.

That framework is especially relevant when comparing MGM with other consumer discretionary or gaming names. Two companies can post similar headline returns while getting there through very different combinations of growth, payout policy, leverage, and volatility.

Here’s one more investment quote before you go:

“We don’t have to be smarter than the rest. We have to be more disciplined than the rest.” — Warren Buffett