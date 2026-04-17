“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Valero Energy Corp (NYSE: VLO) delivered an unusually strong 5-year total return, illustrating how a cyclical energy stock can compound meaningfully when share-price appreciation is paired with consistent dividend reinvestment. Using a starting date of 04/19/2021 and an ending date of 04/16/2026, a $10,000 investment in VLO grew to $40,669, based on the return profile shown below.

VLO 5-Year Return Details

VLO 5-Year Return Details Start date: 04/19/2021 $10,000



04/19/2021 $40,669



04/16/2026 End date: 04/16/2026 Start price/share: $70.85 End price/share: $241.74 Starting shares: 141.14 Ending shares: 168.23 Dividends reinvested/share: $20.94 Total return: 306.67% Average annual return: 32.43% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $40,669.00

On these assumptions, VLO generated a 306.67% total return over the period, equal to an average annual return of 32.43%. In dollar terms, the gain was striking: every $10,000 invested grew to $40,669 by 04/16/2026. These figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove Valero’s 5-Year Total Return?

The result reflects two distinct sources of return:

Share-price appreciation: VLO rose from $70.85 to $241.74 per share.

VLO rose from $70.85 to $241.74 per share. Reinvested dividends: shareholders received $20.94 per share in dividends over the holding period, with those payments reinvested into additional shares.

That second component matters. Reinvestment increased the share count from 141.14 shares to 168.23 shares, meaning the ending value was supported not only by a much higher stock price, but also by ownership of more shares than at the outset.

For refiners such as Valero, total return can be especially sensitive to operating cycles. Earnings and equity performance are influenced by refining margins, crude input costs, demand for gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, and broader commodity-market conditions. When refining economics strengthen, cash flow can improve quickly, which in turn supports dividends, repurchases, and higher equity valuations.

Dividend Reinvestment and Yield Metrics

The latest annualized dividend rate cited for Valero is $4.80 per share. Based on the ending share price of $241.74, that implies a current dividend yield of approximately 1.99%. Expressed against the original purchase price of $70.85, the same annual dividend equates to a yield on cost of about 2.81%.

These two measures answer different questions:

Current yield shows the income an investor would receive at the current market price.

shows the income an investor would receive at the current market price. Yield on cost shows how the current dividend compares with the original entry price.

Yield on cost can be useful for illustrating dividend growth over time, although it does not replace current yield when evaluating the income return available on new capital.

A Concise Takeaway on VLO’s 5-Year Performance

Valero’s 5-year investment performance was exceptional by any conventional measure. The stock more than tripled on a total return basis, and dividend reinvestment added meaningfully to the ending value. The outcome also highlights an important feature of energy equities: returns can be highly cyclical, but when business conditions align, the combination of cash generation and shareholder distributions can be powerful.

Another investment quote often cited in discussions of dividends and valuation is this one:

“I rarely think the market is right. I believe non-dividend stocks aren’t much more than baseball cards. They are worth what you can convince someone to pay for it.” — Mark Cuban