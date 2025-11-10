“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

BA 5-Year Return Details Start date: 11/10/2020 $10,000



11/10/2020 $10,313



11/07/2025 End date: 11/07/2025 Start price/share: $188.69 End price/share: $194.61 Starting shares: 53.00 Ending shares: 53.00 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 3.14% Average annual return: 0.62% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $10,313.52

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 0.62%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $10,313.52 today (as of 11/07/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 3.14% (something to think about: how might BA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“The emotional burden of trading is substantial; on any given day, I could lose millions of dollars. If you personalize these losses, you can’t trade.” — Bruce Kovner