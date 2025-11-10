“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|11/10/2020
|
|End date:
|11/07/2025
|Start price/share:
|$188.69
|End price/share:
|$194.61
|Starting shares:
|53.00
|Ending shares:
|53.00
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|3.14%
|Average annual return:
|0.62%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$10,313.52
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 0.62%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $10,313.52 today (as of 11/07/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 3.14% (something to think about: how might BA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“The emotional burden of trading is substantial; on any given day, I could lose millions of dollars. If you personalize these losses, you can’t trade.” — Bruce Kovner