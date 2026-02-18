The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2006.

AZO 20-Year Return Details Start date: 02/21/2006 $10,000



02/21/2006 $381,018



02/17/2026 End date: 02/17/2026 Start price/share: $98.18 End price/share: $3,742.00 Starting shares: 101.85 Ending shares: 101.85 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 3,711.37% Average annual return: 19.96% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $381,018.16

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.96%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $381,018.16 today (as of 02/17/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 3,711.37% (something to think about: how might AZO shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“A 10% decline in the market is fairly common, it happens about once a year. Investors who realize this are less likely to sell in a panic, and more likely to remain invested, benefitting from the wealthbuilding power of stocks.” — Christopher Davis