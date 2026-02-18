“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2006.
|Start date:
|02/21/2006
|
|End date:
|02/17/2026
|Start price/share:
|$98.18
|End price/share:
|$3,742.00
|Starting shares:
|101.85
|Ending shares:
|101.85
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|3,711.37%
|Average annual return:
|19.96%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$381,018.16
As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.96%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $381,018.16 today (as of 02/17/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 3,711.37% (something to think about: how might AZO shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“A 10% decline in the market is fairly common, it happens about once a year. Investors who realize this are less likely to sell in a panic, and more likely to remain invested, benefitting from the wealthbuilding power of stocks.” — Christopher Davis