The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Blackrock Inc (NYSE: BLK) back in 2006. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

02/17/2026 End date: 02/17/2026 Start price/share: $145.27 End price/share: $1,072.67 Starting shares: 68.84 Ending shares: 110.91 Dividends reinvested/share: $205.44 Total return: 1,089.66% Average annual return: 13.18% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $118,998.40

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.18%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $118,998.40 today (as of 02/17/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,089.66% (something to think about: how might BLK shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Blackrock Inc paid investors a total of $205.44/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 22.92/share, we calculate that BLK has a current yield of approximately 2.14%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 22.92 against the original $145.27/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.47%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” — George Santayana