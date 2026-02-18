“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Blackrock Inc (NYSE: BLK) back in 2006. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|02/21/2006
|
|End date:
|02/17/2026
|Start price/share:
|$145.27
|End price/share:
|$1,072.67
|Starting shares:
|68.84
|Ending shares:
|110.91
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$205.44
|Total return:
|1,089.66%
|Average annual return:
|13.18%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$118,998.40
As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.18%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $118,998.40 today (as of 02/17/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,089.66% (something to think about: how might BLK shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Blackrock Inc paid investors a total of $205.44/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 22.92/share, we calculate that BLK has a current yield of approximately 2.14%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 22.92 against the original $145.27/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.47%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” — George Santayana