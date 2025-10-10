“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASD: TTWO), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.
|Start date:
|10/07/2020
|
|End date:
|10/06/2025
|Start price/share:
|$160.96
|End price/share:
|$256.98
|Starting shares:
|62.13
|Ending shares:
|62.13
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|59.65%
|Average annual return:
|9.81%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$15,966.49
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.81%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $15,966.49 today (as of 10/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 59.65% (something to think about: how might TTWO shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“You can’t be a good value investor without being an independent thinker; you’re seeing valuations that the market is not appreciating. But it’s critical that you understand why the market isn’t seeing the value you do.” — Joel Greenblatt