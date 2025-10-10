Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASD: TTWO), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.

TTWO 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 10/07/2020
$10,000

10/07/2020		   $15,966

10/06/2025
End date: 10/06/2025
Start price/share: $160.96
End price/share: $256.98
Starting shares: 62.13
Ending shares: 62.13
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 59.65%
Average annual return: 9.81%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $15,966.49

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.81%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $15,966.49 today (as of 10/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 59.65% (something to think about: how might TTWO shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:
“You can’t be a good value investor without being an independent thinker; you’re seeing valuations that the market is not appreciating. But it’s critical that you understand why the market isn’t seeing the value you do.” — Joel Greenblatt