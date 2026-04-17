“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can put short-term market volatility in proper context. For shares of US Bancorp (NYSE: USB), a hypothetical investment made in April 2016 produced a solid long-run result, with dividend reinvestment contributing meaningfully to overall returns. The exercise is useful because it shows how price appreciation, cash dividends, and compounding work together in a mature banking stock over a full market cycle.

Using the figures below, a $10,000 investment in US Bancorp on 04/18/2016 would have grown to $19,379.33 by 04/16/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 93.73% and an average annual return of 6.84%.

US Bancorp 10-Year Return Details

USB 10-Year Return Details Start date: 04/18/2016 $10,000



04/18/2016 $19,379



04/16/2026 End date: 04/16/2026 Start price/share: $41.21 End price/share: $55.48 Starting shares: 242.66 Ending shares: 349.19 Dividends reinvested/share: $16.69 Total return: 93.73% Average annual return: 6.84% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $19,379.33

On those assumptions, the investment nearly doubled over the period. Importantly, the ending value was not driven by share price gains alone. USB rose from $41.21 to $55.48 over the period, but reinvested dividends increased the share count from 242.66 to 349.19. That share accumulation is a central part of the long-term return profile for dividend-paying bank stocks.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return

For US Bancorp, the 10-year outcome reflects three distinct components:

Share price appreciation: the stock price increased from $41.21 to $55.48.

the stock price increased from $41.21 to $55.48. Cash income: the investment generated $16.69 per share in dividends over the period examined.

the investment generated $16.69 per share in dividends over the period examined. Dividend reinvestment: those dividends bought additional shares, which then generated their own dividends and participated in later price gains.

This distinction matters. In many bank stocks, total return can differ materially from price return because dividends represent a meaningful portion of shareholder payout. Looking only at the change in stock price would understate the full economic result.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

Dividend reinvestment is often most powerful over long holding periods. In this case, the original investment bought 242.66 shares, while the reinvestment process increased the total to 349.19 shares by the end of the measurement period. That is a gain of more than 100 shares without adding new external capital.

The calculations above assume dividends were reinvested at the closing price on each ex-dividend date. That methodology is standard for DRIP-style return analysis and helps illustrate compounding in a practical way.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.08 per share, USB has a current yield of approximately 3.75% using the ending share price of $55.48.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 2016 entry price of $41.21, the current $2.08 annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 5.05%.

Yield on cost does not indicate what a new buyer will earn at today’s price, but it can help show how dividend growth affects the income stream generated by a long-held position.

How to Read This Result

A 6.84% annualized return over 10 years is a respectable outcome for a large U.S. bank, especially when viewed through the lens of a business model built around lending, deposits, fee income, and capital returns rather than high-growth expansion. Banks typically move through credit cycles, interest-rate shifts, regulatory changes, and recession risk, so a decade-long holding period often provides a more useful picture than a snapshot taken during any single year.

US Bancorp has long been followed as a major regional banking franchise, and long-term results in this sector are often shaped by capital discipline, credit quality, net interest income trends, and the sustainability of dividend payments. For that reason, historical return analysis is most useful when paired with a forward view on earnings power, balance-sheet resilience, and valuation.

“This company looks cheap, that company looks cheap, but the overall economy could completely screw it up. The key is to wait. Sometimes the hardest thing to do is to do nothing.” — David Tepper