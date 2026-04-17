“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long holding period can reveal far more about a company’s compounding power than short-term price moves. Pool Corp (NASD: POOL), the largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies and related outdoor living products, provides a useful case study in long-term total return. From April 17, 2006 through April 16, 2026, a $10,000 investment in POOL with dividends reinvested would have grown to $64,582.81.

That result translates to a total return of 546.36% and an average annual return of 9.77%. The exercise highlights a central principle of equity investing: over extended periods, total return is shaped by both capital appreciation and the reinvestment of cash distributions.

POOL 20-Year Return Details

POOL 20-Year Return Details Start date: 04/17/2006 $10,000



04/17/2006 $64,582



04/16/2026 End date: 04/16/2026 Start price/share: $47.32 End price/share: $225.64 Starting shares: 211.33 Ending shares: 286.46 Dividends reinvested/share: $36.78 Total return: 546.36% Average annual return: 9.77% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $64,582.81

On those assumptions, Pool Corp delivered a solid long-run outcome. A $10,000 investment made 20 years earlier would be worth $64,582.81 as of 04/16/2026. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return

The return came from two sources:

Share price appreciation: POOL rose from $47.32 to $225.64 per share over the period.

POOL rose from $47.32 to $225.64 per share over the period. Dividend reinvestment: cumulative dividends of $36.78 per share were assumed to be reinvested, increasing the share count from 211.33 to 286.46.

This distinction matters. Price return alone does not capture the full effect of a long holding period, particularly for a company that has paid and raised dividends over time. Reinvestment adds incremental shares, and those shares can then participate in future dividends and price appreciation, creating a compounding effect.

In this calculation, dividends are assumed to be reinvested on the ex-dividend date using the closing price. That is a standard framework for estimating total return and is especially useful when comparing one long-term holding period with another.

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $5 per share, POOL has a current yield of approximately 2.22% using the ending share price of $225.64. That yield is modest in absolute terms, but the longer-term perspective is often better captured by yield on cost.

Yield on cost measures the current annual dividend against the original purchase price rather than the current market price. Using the 2006 starting price of $47.32 per share, a $5 annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 4.69%.

That metric does not determine valuation or future return potential, but it does illustrate how dividend growth can improve the income profile of a long-held position.

Why Pool Corp Is a Useful Long-Term Case Study

Pool Corp operates in a niche with recurring demand characteristics. Its business is tied not only to new pool construction, but also to maintenance, repair, replacement parts, chemicals, and related outdoor living products. That mix can make results less dependent on new-build activity alone, though the company remains exposed to housing, consumer discretionary spending, weather patterns, and broader economic cycles.

Over long periods, businesses with durable market positions, disciplined capital allocation, and steady free cash flow generation often show their advantages through compounding rather than through any single year of outsized performance. POOL’s 20-year return profile reflects that dynamic.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in Pool Corp on 04/17/2006 grew to $64,582.81 by 04/16/2026 with dividends reinvested.

Total return was 546.36%, equal to an average annual return of 9.77%.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 211.33 to 286.46.

At a $5 annualized dividend, the stock’s current yield is about 2.22%, while yield on cost based on the original purchase price is about 4.69%.

Another investment quote worth considering:

“Value investing is at its core the marriage of a contrarian streak and a calculator.” — Seth Klarman