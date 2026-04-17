“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can be a useful test of how a dividend-paying utility stock compounds over time. For Xcel Energy Inc (NASD: XEL), a $10,000 investment made in April 2021 and held through April 16, 2026, with dividends reinvested, would have grown to $13,472.80. That translates to a total return of 34.70% and an average annual return of 6.15%.

The result illustrates an important feature of utility investing: long-term returns often come from a combination of moderate share-price appreciation and a steady dividend stream. In Xcel Energy’s case, reinvested dividends materially improved the ending value of the investment, increasing the share count over the holding period.

XEL 5-Year Return Details

XEL 5-Year Return Details Start date: 04/19/2021 $10,000



04/19/2021 $13,472



04/16/2026 End date: 04/16/2026 Start price/share: $70.49 End price/share: $81.05 Starting shares: 141.86 Ending shares: 166.20 Dividends reinvested/share: $10.47 Total return: 34.70% Average annual return: 6.15% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $13,472.80

The share price rose from $70.49 to $81.05 over the period, but the final outcome was not driven by price appreciation alone. Starting with 141.86 shares, the investor would have ended with 166.20 shares because dividends were assumed to be reinvested. That increase in share count is central to understanding total return for an income-oriented stock such as Xcel Energy.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return

Over the five years covered here, Xcel Energy generated returns through two sources:

Share-price appreciation, from $70.49 to $81.05

Cash dividends, assumed to be reinvested into additional shares on the ex-dividend date

That distinction matters. Looking only at the stock price understates the investor experience. Total return captures both capital gains and the compounding effect of reinvested dividends, which is especially relevant in sectors where income is a meaningful part of long-term performance.

Xcel Energy Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.37 per share, XEL has a current yield of approximately 2.92%. Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price rather than the current market price.

Using the April 2021 purchase price of $70.49 per share, the current annualized dividend of $2.37 implies a yield on cost of 4.14%. In practical terms, that means the income generated by each originally purchased share is now equivalent to 4.14% of the initial entry price, assuming the current dividend rate is maintained.

Why Total Return Matters for Utility Stocks

Regulated utilities are often evaluated for stability, dividend consistency, and relatively predictable cash generation rather than for rapid earnings expansion. As a result, investor outcomes in the sector are frequently more dependent on disciplined compounding than on multiple expansion or sharp price moves.

Xcel Energy fits that general profile. A five-year annualized return of 6.15% may not appear dramatic in isolation, but over time, steady returns combined with reinvestment can produce meaningful capital growth. For investors comparing utilities, the relevant question is often not only how much income a stock pays today, but how effectively that income contributes to long-run total return.

At a Glance

How much would $10,000 invested in Xcel Energy in 2021 be worth today?

$13,472.80 as of 04/16/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested.

What was XEL’s five-year total return?

34.70%.

What was the annualized return?

6.15%.

How much did dividends contribute?

The calculation assumes $10.47 per share in dividends were reinvested over the period, increasing the share count from 141.86 to 166.20.

What is the current yield on cost from that 2021 entry point?

Approximately 4.14%, based on a current annualized dividend of $2.37 per share and the original purchase price of $70.49.

“Confronted with a challenge to distill the secret of sound investment into three words, we venture the motto, Margin of Safety.” — Benjamin Graham