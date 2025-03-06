“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE: KIM)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|03/06/2015
|
|End date:
|03/05/2025
|Start price/share:
|$25.29
|End price/share:
|$21.71
|Starting shares:
|395.41
|Ending shares:
|638.89
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$9.39
|Total return:
|38.70%
|Average annual return:
|3.32%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$13,865.06
The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 3.32%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $13,865.06 today (as of 03/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 38.70% (something to think about: how might KIM shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Kimco Realty Corp paid investors a total of $9.39/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1/share, we calculate that KIM has a current yield of approximately 4.61%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1 against the original $25.29/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 18.23%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“As long as you enjoy investing, you’ll be willing to do the homework and stay in the game.” — Jim Cramer