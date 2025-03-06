“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE: KIM)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

03/05/2025 End date: 03/05/2025 Start price/share: $25.29 End price/share: $21.71 Starting shares: 395.41 Ending shares: 638.89 Dividends reinvested/share: $9.39 Total return: 38.70% Average annual return: 3.32% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $13,865.06

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 3.32%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $13,865.06 today (as of 03/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 38.70% (something to think about: how might KIM shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Kimco Realty Corp paid investors a total of $9.39/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1/share, we calculate that KIM has a current yield of approximately 4.61%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1 against the original $25.29/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 18.23%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“As long as you enjoy investing, you’ll be willing to do the homework and stay in the game.” — Jim Cramer