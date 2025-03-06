“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Netflix Inc (NASD: NFLX) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|03/07/2005
|
|End date:
|03/05/2025
|Start price/share:
|$1.51
|End price/share:
|$990.92
|Starting shares:
|6,622.52
|Ending shares:
|6,622.52
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|65,523.84%
|Average annual return:
|38.29%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$6,561,040.48
As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 38.29%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $6,561,040.48 today (as of 03/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 65,523.84% (something to think about: how might NFLX shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Value investing is at its core the marriage of a contrarian streak and a calculator.” — Seth Klarman