The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Netflix Inc (NASD: NFLX) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

NFLX 20-Year Return Details Start date: 03/07/2005 $10,000



03/07/2005 $6,561,040



03/05/2025 End date: 03/05/2025 Start price/share: $1.51 End price/share: $990.92 Starting shares: 6,622.52 Ending shares: 6,622.52 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 65,523.84% Average annual return: 38.29% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $6,561,040.48

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 38.29%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $6,561,040.48 today (as of 03/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 65,523.84% (something to think about: how might NFLX shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Value investing is at its core the marriage of a contrarian streak and a calculator.” — Seth Klarman