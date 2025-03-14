“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.
|Start date:
|03/14/2005
|
|End date:
|03/13/2025
|Start price/share:
|$55.30
|End price/share:
|$73.59
|Starting shares:
|180.83
|Ending shares:
|274.00
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$29.56
|Total return:
|101.63%
|Average annual return:
|3.57%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$20,174.59
As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 3.57%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $20,174.59 today (as of 03/13/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 101.63% (something to think about: how might BG shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Bunge Global SA paid investors a total of $29.56/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.72/share, we calculate that BG has a current yield of approximately 3.70%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.72 against the original $55.30/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.69%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Our job is to find a few intelligent things to do, not to keep up with every damn thing in the world.” — Charlie Munger