“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Nucor Corp. (NYSE: NUE) back in 2020. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

NUE 5-Year Return Details Start date: 12/01/2020 $10,000



12/01/2020 $31,517



11/28/2025 End date: 11/28/2025 Start price/share: $54.93 End price/share: $159.49 Starting shares: 182.05 Ending shares: 197.60 Dividends reinvested/share: $10.02 Total return: 215.16% Average annual return: 25.84% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $31,517.13

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 25.84%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $31,517.13 today (as of 11/28/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 215.16% (something to think about: how might NUE shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Many investors out there refuse to own any stock that lacks a dividend; in the case of Nucor Corp., investors have received $10.02/share in dividends these past 5 years examined in the exercise above. This means total return was driven not just by share price, but also by the dividends received (and what the investor did with those dividends). For this exercise, what we’ve done with the dividends is to assume they are reinvestted — i.e. used to purchase additional shares (the calculations use closing price on ex-date).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.2/share, we calculate that NUE has a current yield of approximately 1.38%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.2 against the original $54.93/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.51%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect. You need a temperament that neither derives great pleasure from being with the crowd or against the crowd.” — Warren Buffett