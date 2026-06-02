“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period is a useful test of whether a stock has created value through both price appreciation and dividends. For Masco Corp. (NYSE: MAS), a $10,000 investment made on 06/02/2016 and held through 06/01/2026 would have grown to $24,992.99 with dividends reinvested. That translates to a total return of 149.99% and an average annual return of 9.59%.

Masco is a building-products company with exposure to repair, remodeling, and new residential construction through brands in categories such as plumbing products, decorative architectural products, and paints. That business mix makes the stock meaningfully tied to housing activity, renovation demand, input costs, and consumer spending trends. Over a full market cycle, the return profile therefore reflects not only company execution, but also the broader housing and interest-rate backdrop.

MAS 10-Year Return Details

MAS 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/02/2016 $10,000



06/02/2016 $24,992



06/01/2026 End date: 06/01/2026 Start price/share: $32.13 End price/share: $68.98 Starting shares: 311.24 Ending shares: 362.41 Dividends reinvested/share: $8.22 Total return: 149.99% Average annual return: 9.59% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $24,992.99

What Drove the Return

The result was supported by two return engines:

Share price appreciation: MAS rose from $32.13 to $68.98 over the period.

MAS rose from $32.13 to $68.98 over the period. Dividend reinvestment: cash dividends purchased additional shares, increasing the holding from 311.24 shares to 362.41 shares.

That distinction matters. A long-term total return analysis is more informative than looking at the stock price alone because dividend reinvestment compounds over time. In this case, Masco paid $8.22 per share in cumulative dividends during the period used in the calculation, and those distributions increased the final share count by roughly 16% versus the starting position.

As a result, the ending value of $24,992.99 reflects both capital appreciation and the incremental shares accumulated through reinvested dividends. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Why Dividend Reinvestment Changes the Outcome

Dividend reinvestment is often most powerful when applied over long holding periods. Each dividend buys additional shares, and those added shares can in turn generate future dividends. The compounding effect may look modest in any single quarter, but over a decade it can materially lift ending value.

For Masco, the analysis assumes dividends were reinvested at the closing price on each ex-dividend date. That is a standard way to model a dividend reinvestment plan and gives a cleaner picture of shareholder return than a price-only comparison.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.28 per share, MAS has a current yield of approximately 1.86% using the ending share price of $68.98. For an investor who bought at $32.13 in 2016, the same dividend rate implies a yield on cost of 3.98%.

Yield on cost is a useful historical measure because it shows how the current income stream compares with the original purchase price. It should not be confused with the stock’s current market yield, which is the relevant figure for a new buyer evaluating income today.

Key Takeaways From Masco’s 10-Year Return

A $10,000 investment in Masco in June 2016 grew to $24,992.99 by June 2026 with dividends reinvested.

Total return was 149.99%.

Average annual return was 9.59%.

Reinvested dividends increased the share count from 311.24 to 362.41.

The stock’s return profile reflects both company-specific execution and the cyclical nature of housing-related end markets.

A backward-looking return study does not answer what MAS will do over the next decade, but it does show that patient ownership in a cyclical dividend payer can produce substantial gains when price appreciation and reinvested income work together.

Here’s one more investment quote before you go:

“In trading you have to be defensive and aggressive at the same time. If you are not aggressive, you are not going to make money, and if you are not defensive, you are not going to keep money.” — Ray Dalio