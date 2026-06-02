“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long holding period can reveal the full effect of compounding, especially in durable market-infrastructure businesses. Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) offers a strong example. Over the 20-year period from 06/02/2006 to 06/01/2026, a $10,000 investment in ICE shares grew to $155,297.12 with dividends reinvested, producing a total return of 1,451.75% and an annualized return of 14.69%.

That result reflects more than simple share-price appreciation. It also captures the role of dividend reinvestment, which steadily increased the share count over time. For a company such as Intercontinental Exchange, whose business model is tied to exchanges, clearing, market data, and financial technology, long-term returns have historically been supported by recurring revenue characteristics, operating leverage, and disciplined capital allocation.

ICE 20-Year Return Details

ICE 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/02/2006 $10,000



06/02/2006 $155,297



06/01/2026 End date: 06/01/2026 Start price/share: $10.95 End price/share: $144.96 Starting shares: 913.24 Ending shares: 1,070.47 Dividends reinvested/share: $14.73 Total return: 1,451.75% Average annual return: 14.69% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $155,297.12

As the table shows, ICE delivered an exceptional long-term compounding outcome. A $10,000 position initiated in mid-2006 would have increased more than fifteenfold by 06/01/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Return

The return profile was shaped by three forces working together:

Share-price appreciation: The stock advanced from $10.95 to $144.96 over the period, reflecting substantial growth in the market value investors assigned to the business.

The stock advanced from $10.95 to $144.96 over the period, reflecting substantial growth in the market value investors assigned to the business. Dividend income: Intercontinental Exchange paid a cumulative $14.73 per share in dividends across the period measured.

Intercontinental Exchange paid a cumulative $14.73 per share in dividends across the period measured. Reinvestment: Reinvested dividends increased the share count from 913.24 shares to 1,070.47 shares, allowing future gains and income to compound on a larger base.

This is a useful reminder that total return is broader than price return alone. Even when the starting dividend yield is modest, reinvestment over long periods can produce a meaningful lift in ending value.

Dividend Impact and Yield on Cost

Dividends are an important component of long-run equity returns, even for companies not typically classified as high-yield stocks. In ICE’s case, dividend reinvestment added incremental shares over time and helped improve the ending result. The calculation above assumes that all dividends were reinvested at the closing price on the ex-dividend date.

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.08 per share, ICE has a current yield of approximately 1.43%. Measured against the original purchase price of $10.95 per share, that annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 13.06%.

Yield on cost is not a valuation metric, but it can be a helpful way to illustrate how dividend growth accumulates over time. For long-term holders, a business that compounds earnings and raises its payout gradually can turn an initially modest yield into a materially larger income stream relative to the original capital committed.

Why Intercontinental Exchange Has Been Able to Compound

Intercontinental Exchange operates core financial-market infrastructure, including exchanges, clearing services, data offerings, and technology platforms. Businesses in this category can benefit from durable competitive positions because market participants depend on liquidity, benchmark pricing, trusted infrastructure, and regulatory-compliant post-trade systems.

That operating model often carries several attractive characteristics:

Recurring revenue: Data, analytics, connectivity, and other subscription-like services can complement transaction-driven income.

Data, analytics, connectivity, and other subscription-like services can complement transaction-driven income. Scale advantages: Large trading and clearing networks become more valuable as market participation deepens.

Large trading and clearing networks become more valuable as market participation deepens. High switching costs: Critical market infrastructure is difficult for customers to replace quickly.

Critical market infrastructure is difficult for customers to replace quickly. Operating leverage: Once platforms are built, incremental activity can support margin expansion.

These traits do not eliminate cyclicality. Trading volumes, issuance activity, interest-rate conditions, and capital-markets sentiment still affect results. But over long stretches, strong infrastructure assets can convert industry position into resilient cash generation and shareholder returns.

Key Takeaways From the 20-Year ICE Investment

For quick reference, the 20-year ICE investment outcome can be summarized as follows:

Initial investment: $10,000

$10,000 Ending value: $155,297.12

$155,297.12 Total return: 1,451.75%

1,451.75% Annualized return: 14.69%

14.69% Starting share count: 913.24

913.24 Ending share count after dividend reinvestment: 1,070.47

The broader lesson is straightforward: long-duration ownership of a high-quality compounding business can produce outcomes that appear disproportionate to the original investment. In ICE’s case, the combination of business growth, dividend payments, and reinvestment generated a powerful cumulative effect over two decades.

“Buy not on optimism, but on arithmetic.” — Benjamin Graham