“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can reveal far more about an investment than short-term price moves. In the case of JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), the past decade illustrates how share-price appreciation, dividend growth, and dividend reinvestment can combine to produce a strong long-term total return.

Looking back to an investment made on 08/04/2016, JPM delivered an outcome that was materially better than a simple price chart alone might suggest. The key reason is that total return captures both capital gains and the compounding effect of reinvested dividends.

JPM 10-Year Return Details

JPM 10-Year Return Details Start date: 08/04/2016 $10,000



08/04/2016 $71,015



08/03/2026 End date: 08/03/2026 Start price/share: $64.56 End price/share: $352.64 Starting shares: 154.89 Ending shares: 201.46 Dividends reinvested/share: $38.30 Total return: 610.43% Average annual return: 21.65% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $71,015.69

On these assumptions, a $10,000 investment in JPMorgan shares on 08/04/2016 would have grown to $71,015.69 by 08/03/2026. That represents a total return of 610.43% and an annualized return of 21.65%. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove JPMorgan’s 10-Year Total Return?

The result reflects two distinct sources of shareholder return:

Share-price appreciation: JPM rose from $64.56 to $352.64 over the period.

JPM rose from $64.56 to $352.64 over the period. Dividends and reinvestment: Investors received $38.30 per share in cumulative dividends over the 10 years examined, with the calculation assuming those cash distributions were reinvested into additional shares.

That reinvestment assumption matters. Starting with 154.89 shares, the position grew to 201.46 shares by the end of the period. In other words, dividends did not simply provide income; they also increased the share count, which allowed later price gains to compound on a larger base.

This is why total return is often the more useful measure for evaluating long-term equity performance. For dividend-paying stocks, focusing only on the stock price can understate the economic result delivered to shareholders.

JPM Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $6.00 per share, JPM has a current yield of approximately 1.70% using the ending share price shown above. A related metric is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price rather than the current market price.

Using the 2016 purchase price of $64.56 per share, the current $6.00 annualized dividend equates to a yield on cost of about 9.29%.

That distinction is important:

Current yield shows what a new buyer earns at today’s price.

shows what a new buyer earns at today’s price. Yield on cost shows how the dividend stream has grown relative to the original entry price.

For long-term holders, yield on cost can be a useful way to gauge dividend growth over time, although it should not replace current yield or broader valuation analysis when assessing the stock today.

What This JPM Return Example Shows

The JPMorgan example highlights several enduring features of long-term stock investing:

Large gains often come from compounding over many years rather than from a single re-rating event.

Dividend reinvestment can meaningfully increase ending wealth, even when the headline focus is on price appreciation.

For established financial companies, business performance, capital returns, and time horizon can be as important as entry-point sentiment.

It also underscores the difference between a good company and a good investment outcome. The business may perform well, but the eventual return still depends on the starting valuation, the path of earnings, capital allocation, and how consistently cash is returned to shareholders.

Here’s one more investment quote before you go:

“The most important three words in investing is: “I don’t know.” If someone doesn’t say that to you then they are lying.” — James Altucher