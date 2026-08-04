“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period is a practical test of whether a dividend stock has delivered the combination of income and capital preservation that long-term investors often seek. For General Mills Inc (NYSE: GIS), that test has been disappointing over the period beginning in August 2021. A $10,000 investment in GIS made on 08/04/2021, with dividends reinvested, would be worth $7,588.29 as of 08/03/2026.

The result matters because General Mills is commonly viewed as a defensive consumer staples company: a business tied to recurring food demand, established brands, and regular cash distributions. Yet defensive characteristics do not guarantee positive equity returns. Entry valuation, shifts in earnings expectations, input cost pressures, and changing investor appetite for income-oriented stocks can all weigh on performance even when the underlying business remains relatively stable.

GIS Five-Year Total Return

GIS 5-Year Return Details Start date: 08/04/2021 $10,000



08/04/2021 $7,588



08/03/2026 End date: 08/03/2026 Start price/share: $57.63 End price/share: $36.00 Starting shares: 173.52 Ending shares: 210.77 Dividends reinvested/share: $11.50 Total return: -24.12% Average annual return: -5.37% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,588.29

The numbers above indicate that General Mills produced a negative five-year total return despite dividend reinvestment. In dollar terms, the investment declined by $2,411.71 from the original $10,000. On an annualized basis, that equates to a return of -5.37%, and on a total return basis, -24.12%. These figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Weak Return?

The main factor was share-price contraction. GIS fell from $57.63 to $36.00 over the measurement period, a drop large enough to overwhelm the benefit of reinvested dividends. That distinction is important: the income stream added value, but not enough to offset the decline in the stock itself.

This is often how long-term outcomes in mature dividend stocks diverge from expectations. A company can continue paying dividends, and even remain operationally resilient, while shareholders still experience a weak total return if the market assigns a lower valuation multiple or resets expectations for growth, margins, or capital allocation.

How Dividend Reinvestment Affected the Outcome

Dividend reinvestment softened the decline but did not reverse it. Over the past five years, General Mills paid $11.50 per share in dividends, and in this analysis those cash payments were reinvested into additional GIS shares at the closing price on each dividend’s ex-dividend date.

That process increased the share count from 173.52 shares to 210.77 shares. In other words, the investor ended the period owning roughly 21% more shares than at the start. Even so, the lower ending stock price meant the larger share count was worth less than the original investment.

In concise terms:

Price return was negative.

Dividend reinvestment increased the number of shares owned.

The added shares partially offset, but did not overcome, the stock’s price decline.

The final result remained a negative total return.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.44 per share, GIS currently yields approximately 6.78% using the stated $36.00 share price. That headline yield is relevant for new capital evaluating the stock today.

Yield on cost measures something different. It compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price, not the current market price. Using the 2021 entry price of $57.63 per share, the current $2.44 annualized dividend translates to a yield on cost of 4.23%.

Expressed simply:

Current yield = annual dividend divided by current share price.

Yield on cost = annual dividend divided by original purchase price.

For this investment, the distinction matters. The stock may now screen as a high-yield name because the share price has fallen, but that does not mean the original investor is earning a double-digit income return on the initial cost basis. The relevant yield on cost from the figures above is 4.23%.

What the Five-Year GIS Example Shows

The General Mills case highlights a basic principle of equity income investing: dividends are only one component of total return. For a stock with limited growth and meaningful valuation sensitivity, a generous payout can support returns, but it may not be sufficient protection against a sustained re-rating lower.

It also underscores why total return analysis is more informative than income analysis alone. A stock can deliver regular cash distributions and still produce a negative overall outcome if the market value of those shares falls materially over time.

More investment wisdom to consider:

“The emotional burden of trading is substantial; on any given day, I could lose millions of dollars. If you personalize these losses, you can’t trade.” — Bruce Kovner