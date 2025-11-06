The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into General Mills Inc (NYSE: GIS)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

GIS 10-Year Return Details Start date: 11/06/2015 $10,000



11/06/2015 $11,663



11/05/2025 End date: 11/05/2025 Start price/share: $56.58 End price/share: $46.39 Starting shares: 176.74 Ending shares: 251.35 Dividends reinvested/share: $20.90 Total return: 16.60% Average annual return: 1.55% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $11,663.69

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.55%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $11,663.69 today (as of 11/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 16.60% (something to think about: how might GIS shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Many investors out there refuse to own any stock that lacks a dividend; in the case of General Mills Inc, investors have received $20.90/share in dividends these past 10 years examined in the exercise above. This means total return was driven not just by share price, but also by the dividends received (and what the investor did with those dividends). For this exercise, what we’ve done with the dividends is to assume they are reinvestted — i.e. used to purchase additional shares (the calculations use closing price on ex-date).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.44/share, we calculate that GIS has a current yield of approximately 5.26%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.44 against the original $56.58/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 9.30%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Taking risks is really the only way to consistently achieve above-average returns.” — Sam Zell