“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The investment philosophy associated with Warren Buffett emphasizes a long-term time horizon when making an equity allocation, often framed as a decade-long holding period or longer. Under that discipline, an investor should be comfortable owning a business through multiple market cycles and should reconsider the investment entirely if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years.

Using that framework, this article examines how a patient investor in Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) would have fared by purchasing the stock in March 2016 and holding it for ten years, with dividends reinvested over the period. The analysis below is based on total-return data calculated using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator and is intended as a retrospective case study of long-term compounding rather than as a forward-looking forecast.

SYF 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/18/2016 $10,000



03/18/2016 $28,840



03/17/2026 End date: 03/17/2026 Start price/share: $28.46 End price/share: $65.15 Starting shares: 351.37 Ending shares: 442.80 Dividends reinvested/share: $8.47 Total return: 188.49% Average annual return: 11.17% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $28,840.45

Over the decade, the investment result worked out favorably, with an annualized rate of return of 11.17%. That performance would have turned a $10,000 allocation made on 03/18/2016 into approximately $28,840.45 as of 03/17/2026, assuming all dividends were reinvested. On a total-return basis, that corresponds to a gain of 188.49%.

Framed differently, an investor following a buy-and-hold approach through the 2016‑2026 period would have experienced a combination of capital appreciation and income that broadly outpaced the long-term rate of inflation and was competitive with the historical total-return profile of U.S. equities. As always, past performance does not guarantee future results, but the case study illustrates how a disciplined time horizon can allow compounding to work, even through periods of considerable market volatility.

Price Appreciation and the Role of Dividends

Many investors are reluctant to own a stock that does not pay a dividend. In the case of Synchrony Financial, cash distributions have become an important component of the shareholder return profile over the last decade.

From 03/18/2016 through 03/17/2026, SYF investors received $8.47 per share in dividends, based on the calculations in this exercise. That income was not incidental: it contributed meaningfully to total return and, when reinvested, helped grow the share count from 351.37 shares at the outset to 442.80 shares by the end date.

The mechanics are straightforward but powerful. Each time Synchrony paid a dividend, the DRIP Returns Calculator assumed those cash proceeds were used on the ex-dividend date to purchase additional shares at the prevailing closing price. Those incremental purchases increased the share base, which in turn generated higher dividends in subsequent periods. Over a decade, that reinvestment effect is visible in the nearly 26% increase in the share count.

Price appreciation was also significant. The stock rose from a starting price of $28.46 to $65.15 per share, more than doubling over the period. That movement reflects the market’s assessment of Synchrony’s underlying earnings power, capital-return policies and risk profile over time.

Understanding Yield and Yield on Cost

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.20 per share, SYF has a current dividend yield of approximately 1.84%, calculated by dividing the annualized dividend by the prevailing share price. While that headline yield is modest compared with high-yielding sectors such as utilities or real estate investment trusts, it sits alongside a history of share repurchases and balance-sheet management that has also supported shareholder value.

Another useful lens is “yield on cost” — the current annualized dividend expressed as a percentage of the original purchase price. For an investor who initiated a position at $28.46 per share in 2016, the $1.20 annualized dividend translates into a yield on cost of 4.22%. If, instead, an investor focuses on the cumulative $8.47 per share in dividends received over the period, that cumulative income represents nearly 30% of the original purchase price before considering the impact of reinvestment.

Yield on cost can help long-term investors appreciate how income streams evolve as a company grows earnings and raises its payout over time. It also underscores the difference between a snapshot yield at a single point in time and the effective cash-return profile experienced by a long-standing shareholder.

Synchrony’s Business Context Over the Decade

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial-services company with a focus on private-label credit cards, co-branded cards and installment lending. Originating as the retail finance arm of General Electric, Synchrony completed its separation from GE in 2015 and has, since then, operated as an independent, publicly traded institution subject to banking regulation and capital requirements.

From 2016 through 2026, the company operated through multiple distinct market and economic environments, including:

A late-cycle expansion in the years immediately following the 2016 start date, during which U.S. consumer credit quality remained broadly healthy and card spending volumes grew.

The onset of the COVID‑19 pandemic in 2020, which produced sharp volatility in capital markets and heightened concern over consumer credit losses, followed by aggressive monetary and fiscal responses that influenced interest margins and provisioning assumptions across the sector.

A subsequent period of rising interest rates as central banks sought to address elevated inflation, affecting funding costs, net interest margins and valuation multiples for financial stocks.

Through those shifts, Synchrony continued to focus on partnerships with retailers and digital platforms, credit risk management and capital return to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases. While investors experienced notable drawdowns at several points over the decade, the long-term holding period smoothed much of that interim volatility in the final return profile.

What the Numbers Suggest for Long-Term Investors

The 11.17% average annual return achieved in this 10-year window would have been difficult to capture for a market timer responding to every shift in sentiment around consumer credit, interest rates or the broader macro backdrop. A purely long-term posture, aligned with the Buffett quotation at the top of this article, required the willingness to hold through drawdowns, negative headlines and cyclical uncertainty.

There are several practical takeaways for investors evaluating similar opportunities today:

Total return matters more than price alone. The contribution from $8.47 per share of dividends, when reinvested, meaningfully enhanced the outcome versus a price-only view.

The contribution from $8.47 per share of dividends, when reinvested, meaningfully enhanced the outcome versus a price-only view. Time can offset volatility. Synchrony’s share price experienced periods of weakness over the decade, but the 10-year holding period allowed subsequent recoveries and growth to compound.

Synchrony’s share price experienced periods of weakness over the decade, but the 10-year holding period allowed subsequent recoveries and growth to compound. Income streams evolve. A 1.84% current yield may appear modest at first glance, but for an investor anchored to the 2016 entry price, the effective cash yield has increased as the dividend has grown over time.

A 1.84% current yield may appear modest at first glance, but for an investor anchored to the 2016 entry price, the effective cash yield has increased as the dividend has grown over time. Business quality remains central. Long-term returns ultimately track the trajectory of earnings and risk-adjusted profitability. For financial institutions in particular, credit quality, funding stability and regulatory capital are key variables.

While no single historical period should be extrapolated into the future, the Synchrony example illustrates how a methodical, decade-long approach, combined with dividend reinvestment, can materially change the value of an initial $10,000 investment.

It is also a reminder that investors evaluating the next 10 years for any stock, including SYF, must focus on fundamentals: earnings power, capital allocation, competitive positioning and risk management. Market prices will oscillate, but, as Peter Lynch famously noted, earnings remain the primary driver over the long run.

Here’s one more well-known investment quote before you go:

“If you can follow only one bit of data, follow the earnings.” — Peter Lynch