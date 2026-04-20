“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year buy-and-hold investment in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ) produced a positive but modest total return. Using a starting date of 04/20/2016 and an ending date of 04/17/2026, a $10,000 investment with dividends reinvested grew to $12,105.91. That equates to a total return of 21.10% and an annualized return of 1.93%.

The result is notable because STZ is often associated with durable consumer brands and recurring cash flow, yet this 10-year holding period delivered limited compounding relative to what many investors expect from a long-duration equity position. The exercise underscores an important point: even well-known consumer staples and beverage companies can generate muted long-term returns if starting valuation, business mix, or operating headwinds weigh on share performance over time.

STZ 10-Year Return Summary

STZ 10-Year Return Details Start date: 04/20/2016 $10,000



04/20/2016 $12,105



04/17/2026 End date: 04/17/2026 Start price/share: $156.01 End price/share: $162.28 Starting shares: 64.10 Ending shares: 74.63 Dividends reinvested/share: $30.56 Total return: 21.10% Average annual return: 1.93% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,105.91

On these figures, STZ generated only limited capital appreciation over the full period, with the share price rising from $156.01 to $162.28. Most of the investment gain came from cash distributions that were reinvested into additional shares rather than from a substantial change in the stock price itself. That distinction matters: total return can remain positive even when price appreciation is relatively restrained, but the underlying driver of returns is different.

What Drove the Return?

The mechanics of the 10-year result are straightforward:

The initial $10,000 purchased 64.10 shares of STZ.

Reinvested dividends increased the share count to 74.63 shares by the end of the holding period.

Total dividends paid over the period amounted to $30.56 per original share.

The ending value reached $12,105.91, reflecting both dividend reinvestment and modest price appreciation.

This illustrates why total return analysis is more informative than price performance alone. Looking only at the stock price would understate the economic value delivered to a shareholder who consistently reinvested distributions. At the same time, the low annualized return shows that dividends, while helpful, were not enough to produce strong overall compounding in this particular period.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

Dividend reinvestment increases share count over time, which in turn raises the investor’s participation in future dividends and any subsequent share-price recovery. In STZ’s case, that effect was meaningful: the ending share count was materially higher than the starting share count, softening the impact of muted price gains.

The calculations above assume that all dividends were automatically reinvested using the closing price on each ex-dividend date. That assumption is standard in DRIP-based return analysis and provides a clearer view of how a long-term holder would have compounded capital if distributions were not taken in cash.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $4.12 per share, STZ has a current yield of approximately 2.54% using the ending share price of $162.28.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the $156.01 starting price, STZ’s current annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 2.64%.

Yield on cost can help illustrate how dividend growth affects the income profile of a long-held position. It is most useful as a historical lens on income generation rather than as a valuation metric for new capital allocation decisions, which should generally be based on the current yield and the company’s present fundamentals.

What the 10-Year STZ Outcome Suggests

A decade is long enough to test whether a stock can translate brand strength and dividend payments into durable shareholder returns. For STZ, the answer over this specific period was mixed. The investment remained profitable on a total return basis, and dividend reinvestment added value, but the overall annualized return was subdued.

For long-horizon investors, that outcome reinforces three broader lessons:

Strong consumer brands do not automatically translate into strong stock returns.

Dividend income can support total return, but it cannot always offset slow share-price performance.

Entry valuation and the operating backdrop over the holding period can materially influence long-run results.

Those considerations are especially relevant when assessing a buy-and-hold investment in STZ or any mature consumer company with an established dividend profile.

“The function of economic forecasting is to make astrology look respectable.” — John Galbraith