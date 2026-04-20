“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can be a useful test of whether a stock has delivered returns through both price appreciation and income. For investors evaluating KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY), the outcome from a 2021 purchase illustrates how dividend reinvestment can materially shape total return, particularly in a bank stock where cash distributions are an important part of the investment case.

Using the period from 04/20/2021 through 04/17/2026, a hypothetical $10,000 investment in KeyCorp grew to $14,000.70 with dividends reinvested. That equates to a total return of 39.98%, or an average annual return of 6.97%.

KeyCorp 5-Year Return at a Glance

KEY 5-Year Return Details Start date: 04/20/2021 $10,000



04/20/2021 $14,000



04/17/2026 End date: 04/17/2026 Start price/share: $19.84 End price/share: $21.80 Starting shares: 504.03 Ending shares: 642.09 Dividends reinvested/share: $4.02 Total return: 39.98% Average annual return: 6.97% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $14,000.70

In simple terms, the investment result was positive but not driven by share price alone. KeyCorp stock rose from $19.84 to $21.80 over the period, a modest capital gain. The larger contribution came from income: reinvested dividends increased the share count from 504.03 to 642.09, meaning the position ended with materially more shares than it started with.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove KeyCorp’s 5-Year Total Return?

For KeyCorp, total return over this five-year stretch came from two sources:

Share price change: the stock appreciated by $1.96 per share, from $19.84 to $21.80.

the stock appreciated by $1.96 per share, from $19.84 to $21.80. Dividend income: investors collected and reinvested $4.02 per share in dividends over the holding period.

That distinction matters. In dividend-paying bank stocks, focusing only on the change in the share price can understate the economic result. Reinvestment compounds the income stream into additional shares, which can then generate further dividends over time.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.82 per share, KeyCorp has a current dividend yield of approximately 3.76% using the ending share price of $21.80.

Another way to frame the income profile is yield on cost, which measures the current annual dividend against the original purchase price. Using the same $0.82 annualized dividend and the 2021 entry price of $19.84, the yield on cost is about 4.13%.

That figure is often useful for understanding how a long-held dividend investment can improve its income efficiency relative to the initial capital committed. It should not, however, be confused with the stock’s current market yield, which is based on today’s price rather than the original cost basis.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters in Bank Stocks

Dividend reinvestment can be especially relevant in regional bank stocks such as KeyCorp, where long-term returns often reflect a combination of cyclical valuation changes, earnings resilience, and capital returns to shareholders. When the stock price is uneven across the cycle, reinvested dividends can help smooth the path of compounding by purchasing more shares during weaker periods and fewer during stronger ones.

That does not eliminate business or market risk. Bank stocks remain sensitive to credit quality, funding costs, loan growth, capital requirements, and the path of interest rates. Even so, the KeyCorp example shows that over a multi-year holding period, the dividend component can account for a substantial portion of total shareholder return.

Bottom Line

A $10,000 investment in KeyCorp in April 2021 would have grown to $14,000.70 by April 2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. The 39.98% total return and 6.97% annualized return reflect a combination of moderate share price appreciation and meaningful dividend income. For KEY shareholders, the five-year outcome underscores a central point of dividend investing: over time, reinvested distributions can matter as much as, or more than, the move in the stock itself.

Here’s one more investment quote before you go:

“The investor’s chief problem, even his worst enemy, is likely to be himself.” — Benjamin Graham