A 20-year holding period can reveal more about an equity investment than almost any short-term price move. For Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., traded under NYSE: HIG, the long-run result was positive but measured: a $10,000 investment made in April 2006 grew to $25,255.83 by April 17, 2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 152.41% and an annualized return of 4.74%.

Those figures underscore an important distinction in long-term stock analysis: total return is not driven by share price alone. For an insurer such as HIG, the investment case over time reflects a combination of capital appreciation, dividend income, and the compounding effect of reinvestment.

HIG 20-Year Return Details

HIG 20-Year Return Details Start date: 04/20/2006 $10,000



04/20/2006 $25,255



04/17/2026 End date: 04/17/2026 Start price/share: $85.61 End price/share: $139.84 Starting shares: 116.81 Ending shares: 180.50 Dividends reinvested/share: $23.23 Total return: 152.41% Average annual return: 4.74% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $25,255.83

The result above means a 20-year investor more than doubled capital, but the path to that outcome mattered. A 4.74% annualized return is respectable in absolute terms, yet it also shows that time alone does not guarantee high compounding. Entry valuation, business cyclicality, capital allocation, and dividend policy all influence what a long holding period ultimately delivers.

These figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, using dividend reinvestment assumptions based on the closing price on each ex-dividend date.

What Drove HIG’s Total Return

Hartford Financial Services Group’s 20-year return came from two distinct sources:

Share price appreciation: the stock rose from $85.61 to $139.84 over the period.

the stock rose from $85.61 to $139.84 over the period. Dividend income: investors received $23.23 per share in cumulative dividends, which increased the share count when reinvested.

That reinvestment effect is visible in the change from 116.81 starting shares to 180.50 ending shares. In other words, compounding did not depend solely on the market assigning a higher price to HIG. A meaningful part of the ending value came from owning more shares over time.

This is especially relevant for insurers. Property and casualty insurers typically generate returns through underwriting discipline, investment income on float, and prudent capital management. Over long periods, dividend distributions and share repurchases can materially shape shareholder outcomes even when stock-price gains are uneven.

Current Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.40 per share, HIG has a current dividend yield of approximately 1.72% using the cited end price of $139.84.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend with the original purchase price. Using the April 2006 starting price of $85.61 per share, HIG’s current $2.40 annualized dividend represents a yield on cost of about 2.81%.

Yield on cost can help illustrate how income generation evolves for a long-term holder. It does not measure the return available to a new buyer today, but it does show whether dividend growth has meaningfully improved the income stream tied to the original investment base.

Key Takeaways From HIG’s 20-Year Performance

Total return matters more than price return. Reinvested dividends materially improved the ending value.

Reinvested dividends materially improved the ending value. Compounding can be steady without being exceptional. A 152.41% cumulative gain over 20 years translated into a 4.74% annualized return.

A 152.41% cumulative gain over 20 years translated into a 4.74% annualized return. Dividend analysis benefits from multiple lenses. Current yield and yield on cost answer different questions.

Current yield and yield on cost answer different questions. Long holding periods still require business scrutiny. Duration can amplify strong fundamentals, but it does not override mediocre underlying returns.

The broader lesson from HIG’s 20-year record is straightforward: patient ownership can create substantial wealth, but the quality of that compounding depends on both operating performance and the shareholder return mix. For dividend-paying financial stocks, looking beyond headline price appreciation is essential to understanding what investors actually earned.