The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a decade-long holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) back in 2016, holding through to today.

KEYS 10-Year Return Details Start date: 01/04/2016 $10,000



01/04/2016 $73,066



12/31/2025 End date: 12/31/2025 Start price/share: $27.81 End price/share: $203.19 Starting shares: 359.58 Ending shares: 359.58 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 630.64% Average annual return: 22.01% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $73,066.38

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 22.01%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $73,066.38 today (as of 12/31/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 630.64% (something to think about: how might KEYS shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it; he who doesn’t, pays it.” — Albert Einstein