“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Exelon stock offers a useful case study in long-term total return investing. A buy-and-hold investment made in Exelon Corp (NASD: EXC) in April 2016 and held through April 2026 produced a strong result, with gains driven by both share-price appreciation and reinvested dividends. For dividend-paying utilities and utility-adjacent companies, that distinction matters: a meaningful portion of long-run shareholder return often comes from income, not just changes in the stock price.

The exercise here is straightforward: assume a $10,000 initial investment in Exelon on 04/20/2016, with all dividends reinvested, and measure the ending value on 04/17/2026. That framework highlights the economics of patient ownership far better than a simple comparison of starting and ending share prices.

Exelon 10-Year Return at a Glance

EXC 10-Year Return Details Start date: 04/20/2016 $10,000



04/20/2016 $27,678



04/17/2026 End date: 04/17/2026 Start price/share: $24.13 End price/share: $47.02 Starting shares: 414.42 Ending shares: 588.75 Dividends reinvested/share: $12.15 Total return: 176.83% Average annual return: 10.72% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $27,678.31

Using those assumptions, Exelon generated an ending value of $27,678.31 from a $10,000 starting investment. That equates to a total return of 176.83% and an annualized return of 10.72% over the period ending 04/17/2026. The calculation was generated using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Return

There were two sources of value creation in this Exelon buy-and-hold period:

Share-price appreciation: the stock rose from $24.13 to $47.02 per share.

the stock rose from $24.13 to $47.02 per share. Dividend reinvestment: Exelon paid $12.15 per share in dividends over the 10-year span, and those cash distributions were assumed to be reinvested into additional shares.

The reinvestment effect is visible in the share count. An initial 414.42 shares grew to 588.75 shares by the end of the period. That increase in share ownership is what allows dividend compounding to meaningfully affect total return over multi-year horizons.

Put differently, the end result was not simply a function of Exelon stock nearly doubling in price. The reinvested income stream increased the investor’s share count by more than 40%, which then amplified the benefit of the higher ending share price.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

For income-oriented equities, dividend reinvestment can materially change long-run outcomes. In this analysis, each dividend is assumed to be reinvested at the closing price on the ex-dividend date. That means every distribution purchases incremental shares, and those shares can in turn receive future dividends. Over time, this creates a compounding loop:

Dividends generate cash.

Cash buys additional shares.

Additional shares generate more dividends.

The effect compounds over repeated distribution cycles.

This is especially relevant when analyzing companies with established dividend histories. A headline price chart may understate the actual shareholder experience if it excludes reinvested distributions.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.68 per share, EXC carries a current yield of approximately 3.57% using the stated share price of $47.02. That figure describes the income yield available at the current market price.

A separate concept is yield on cost, which measures the current annual dividend relative to the original purchase price. Using the same $1.68 annualized dividend and the 2016 entry price of $24.13, yield on cost is approximately 6.96%.

That metric is often useful for illustrating how a long-held dividend position can become more productive over time. It is also important to interpret it correctly: yield on cost describes the income generated on the original capital committed, not the return available to a new buyer at today’s market price.

What This Exelon Example Shows

The Exelon example underscores a broader point about long-term equity returns:

Total return is the relevant measure, not price return alone.

Dividend reinvestment can make a substantial difference over a 10-year holding period.

Compounding depends not only on the dividend rate, but also on time and disciplined reinvestment.

For dividend stocks, ending wealth can look materially different from what a simple start-price/end-price comparison suggests.

For Exelon, the combination of income and price appreciation produced a favorable 10-year outcome. The central takeaway is less about any single past return figure than about the mechanics behind it: when a stock pays regular dividends and those dividends are reinvested, the cumulative effect can be significant.

“The person who starts simply with the idea of getting rich won’t succeed; you must have a larger ambition.” — John Rockefeller