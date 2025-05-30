Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a two-decade holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Microsoft Corporation (NASD: MSFT) back in 2005: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full two-decade investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

MSFT 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/31/2005 $10,000



05/31/2005 $255,415



05/29/2025 End date: 05/29/2025 Start price/share: $25.80 End price/share: $458.68 Starting shares: 387.60 Ending shares: 557.11 Dividends reinvested/share: $28.52 Total return: 2,455.34% Average annual return: 17.58% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $255,415.47

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 17.58%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $255,415.47 today (as of 05/29/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2,455.34% (something to think about: how might MSFT shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Microsoft Corporation paid investors a total of $28.52/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.32/share, we calculate that MSFT has a current yield of approximately 0.72%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.32 against the original $25.80/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.79%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Waiting helps you as an investor and a lot of people just can’t stand to wait. If you didn’t get the deferred-gratification gene, you’ve got to work very hard to overcome that.” — Charlie Munger