“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.

ABBV 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/28/2020 $10,000



05/28/2020 $25,332



05/27/2025 End date: 05/27/2025 Start price/share: $90.03 End price/share: $185.72 Starting shares: 111.07 Ending shares: 136.39 Dividends reinvested/share: $28.60 Total return: 153.30% Average annual return: 20.43% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $25,332.23

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 20.43%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $25,332.23 today (as of 05/27/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 153.30% (something to think about: how might ABBV shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Always an important consideration with a dividend-paying company is: should we reinvest our dividends?Over the past 5 years, AbbVie Inc has paid $28.60/share in dividends. For the above analysis, we assume that the investor reinvests dividends into new shares of stock (for the above calculations, the reinvestment is performed using closing price on ex-div date for that dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.56/share, we calculate that ABBV has a current yield of approximately 3.53%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.56 against the original $90.03/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.92%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“If a speculator is correct half of the time, he is hitting a good average. Even being right 3 or 4 times out of 10 should yield a person a fortune if he has the sense to cut his losses quickly on the ventures where he is wrong.” — Bernard Baruch