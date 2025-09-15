“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|09/15/2020
|
|End date:
|09/12/2025
|Start price/share:
|$73.48
|End price/share:
|$137.27
|Starting shares:
|136.09
|Ending shares:
|146.14
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$7.55
|Total return:
|100.61%
|Average annual return:
|14.96%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$20,063.28
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.96%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $20,063.28 today (as of 09/12/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 100.61% (something to think about: how might LEN shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Lennar Corp paid investors a total of $7.55/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2/share, we calculate that LEN has a current yield of approximately 1.46%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2 against the original $73.48/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.99%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Investing is the intersection of economics and psychology.” — Seth Klarman