“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can reveal far more about a stock than short-term price moves. For Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX), the period beginning in June 2021 shows how share price appreciation and dividend reinvestment combined to produce a meaningful total return. Looking at that full investment result provides a clearer picture of how BX performed as a long-term holding.

Using a starting investment of $10,000 on 06/07/2021, with dividends reinvested through 06/04/2026, the position grew to $14,898.85. That represents a total return of 48.95%, or an average annual return of 8.31% over the period.

Blackstone 5-Year Return Details

BX 5-Year Return Details Start date: 06/07/2021 $10,000



06/07/2021 $14,898



06/04/2026 End date: 06/04/2026 Start price/share: $94.40 End price/share: $118.55 Starting shares: 105.93 Ending shares: 125.65 Dividends reinvested/share: $20.84 Total return: 48.95% Average annual return: 8.31% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $14,898.85

The result reflects more than a change in Blackstone’s share price alone. The stock rose from $94.40 to $118.55 over the period, but a substantial portion of the ending value also came from cash distributions that were reinvested into additional shares. Starting with 105.93 shares, the position grew to 125.65 shares by the end of the period, illustrating the effect of compounding through dividend reinvestment.

What Drove the Total Return

For Blackstone, total return over this five-year span came from two distinct sources:

Share price appreciation: BX advanced from $94.40 to $118.55, providing capital gains.

BX advanced from $94.40 to $118.55, providing capital gains. Reinvested dividends: Shareholders received $20.84 per share in dividends over the period, and reinvesting those payments increased the share count and final portfolio value.

This distinction matters. A stock can generate a respectable investment outcome even when price appreciation is moderate, provided the underlying dividend stream is meaningful and reinvested consistently. In Blackstone’s case, reinvestment materially improved the final result.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Dividends remain central to the Blackstone investment case. Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $4.64 per share, BX has a current yield of approximately 3.91% using the ending share price of $118.55.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the same $4.64 annualized dividend against the initial $94.40 entry price, the yield on cost works out to about 4.91%.

Yield on cost does not measure what a new buyer would earn at today’s price, but it does help quantify how the income profile of a long-held position has evolved over time. For income-oriented investors, that can be an important part of the long-term return story.

Why Blackstone’s Dividend Pattern Matters

Blackstone is an alternative asset manager, and its dividend has historically been variable rather than fixed in the way many traditional dividend stocks operate. That means quarterly payouts can fluctuate with realized performance, fee-related earnings, and broader capital markets activity. As a result, trailing dividend totals can be meaningful, but they should not automatically be treated as a stable run-rate for future years.

That operating model helps explain why total return analysis is especially useful for BX. The stock is often evaluated not only on price performance, but also on how effectively distributions add to long-term compounding when markets, fundraising conditions, and monetization activity are supportive.

Blackstone 5-Year Return at a Glance

Initial investment: $10,000

$10,000 Holding period: 06/07/2021 to 06/04/2026

06/07/2021 to 06/04/2026 Ending value with dividends reinvested: $14,898.85

$14,898.85 Total return: 48.95%

48.95% Annualized return: 8.31%

8.31% Total dividends reinvested per share: $20.84

In practical terms, Blackstone delivered a solid five-year outcome for shareholders who bought in mid-2021 and reinvested distributions. The end result underscores a broader point: when evaluating dividend-paying financial stocks, total return often gives a more complete picture than price change alone.

“Twenty years in this business convinces me that any normal person using the customary three percent of the brain can pick stocks just as well, if not better, than the average Wall Street expert.” — Peter Lynch