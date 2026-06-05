A long holding period can be a useful test of business quality, capital allocation, and the durability of shareholder returns. For APA Corp (NASD: APA), the picture over the past two decades has been mixed at best. A $10,000 investment made on 06/05/2006, with dividends reinvested, would have been worth $8,498.05 as of 06/04/2026, producing a negative total return despite meaningful cash distributions along the way.

That outcome highlights a central point in analyzing long-term energy investments: dividend income can support returns, but it does not fully offset weak share-price performance when the underlying business is exposed to commodity cycles, reserve replacement demands, and shifts in investor valuation. In APA’s case, reinvested dividends increased the share count materially, yet the ending portfolio value still remained below the original investment.

APA 20-Year Return Details

APA 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/05/2006 $10,000



06/05/2006 $8,498



06/04/2026 End date: 06/04/2026 Start price/share: $63.51 End price/share: $38.22 Starting shares: 157.46 Ending shares: 222.56 Dividends reinvested/share: $15.32 Total return: -14.94% Average annual return: -0.81% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $8,498.05

On these assumptions, APA delivered a 20-year total return of -14.94%, or roughly -0.81% annualized. Put simply, an investor who started with $10,000 and reinvested all dividends would still have ended the period with less capital than they began with. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Weak Long-Term Return?

The main drag was share-price erosion. APA began the period at $63.51 per share and ended at $38.22. Even though dividends added to total return and increased the share count from 157.46 to 222.56 through reinvestment, the lower ending stock price more than offset that benefit.

This pattern is not unusual in the upstream energy industry. Exploration and production companies are inherently sensitive to oil and natural gas prices, and long-term returns can be heavily influenced by entry valuation, balance-sheet resilience, production economics, and the timing of commodity cycles. Over a 20-year span, those variables often matter more than the presence of a dividend alone.

APA Dividend Impact: Helpful, But Not Sufficient

Dividends remained an important component of APA’s shareholder return. Over the 20-year period examined here, the company paid $15.32 per share in cumulative dividends that were reinvested into additional stock. That reinvestment meaningfully expanded the final share count, illustrating how compounding works even when price performance is disappointing.

Still, the result also shows the limit of dividend support. When a stock posts a substantial decline over a long period, reinvested income may cushion the outcome without changing the overall conclusion. For total-return analysis, the relevant question is not simply whether a company pays a dividend, but whether its dividend policy is backed by durable cash generation across a full cycle.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1 per share, APA has a current yield of approximately 2.62% using the $38.22 ending share price. Measured against the original purchase price of $63.51, that same annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 1.57%.

Yield on cost can be useful for showing how an income stream has developed relative to the initial entry price, but it should be interpreted carefully. It does not change the market value of the holding, and it does not replace current yield, free cash flow coverage, or valuation as decision-making tools. In this case, the more important fact is that APA’s present dividend rate remains modest relative to the original cost basis and has not overcome the stock’s long-run price decline.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in APA on 06/05/2006 grew to only $8,498.05 by 06/04/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested.

The total return was -14.94%, equal to an annualized return of about -0.81%.

Dividends increased the share count from 157.46 to 222.56, but the ending share price of $38.22 limited the final portfolio value.

The case underscores that, in cyclical sectors, dividend reinvestment can support returns without fully offsetting long-term capital losses.

For long-horizon investors, APA’s 20-year record is a reminder that total return depends on more than headline yield. Business quality, capital discipline, commodity exposure, and starting valuation all shape the final outcome.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Based on my own personal experience, both as an investor in recent years and an expert witness in years past, rarely do more than three or four variables really count. Everything else is noise.” — Martin Whitman