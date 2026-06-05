“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can be a useful test of whether a business has the durability to compound shareholder value through different market environments. For Tractor Supply Co. (NASD: TSCO), a $10,000 investment made on 06/06/2016 and held through 06/04/2026, with dividends reinvested, grew to $18,061.11. That equates to a total return of 80.61% and an average annual return of 6.09%.

Those results show how long-term returns in Tractor Supply have been driven by two components: share-price appreciation and the steady contribution of reinvested dividends. For investors evaluating TSCO as a long-duration holding, the distinction matters. Price performance alone tells only part of the story; total return better captures the economics of owning the stock over time.

TSCO 10-Year Return Details

TSCO 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/06/2016 $10,000



06/06/2016 $18,061



06/04/2026 End date: 06/04/2026 Start price/share: $19.06 End price/share: $29.37 Starting shares: 524.66 Ending shares: 614.95 Dividends reinvested/share: $5.37 Total return: 80.61% Average annual return: 6.09% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $18,061.11

As the table shows, the ending value of $18,061.11 reflects both capital gains and dividend reinvestment. Starting with 524.66 shares, the position grew to 614.95 shares over the 10-year period as cash distributions were automatically reinvested. That increase in share count is a reminder that compounding can continue even when stock-price gains are uneven from year to year.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return

Over this period, Tractor Supply generated a positive total return, but the path of that return matters. The share price rose from $19.06 to $29.37, while dividend reinvestment added materially to the final outcome. Investors often focus on price appreciation first, yet for a dividend-paying retailer such as TSCO, the reinvestment effect can account for a meaningful portion of long-term value creation.

Put simply, the return came from three sources:

an increase in the stock price over the holding period,

cash dividends paid to shareholders, and

additional shares accumulated by reinvesting those dividends.

This framework is especially useful when comparing long-term holdings. Two stocks can post similar price gains, but the one with consistent dividend payments and disciplined reinvestment may produce a meaningfully higher total return.

Dividends and Reinvestment

Tractor Supply paid a cumulative $5.37 per share in dividends over the 10-year period used in the calculation above. Reinvesting those payouts increased the share count from 524.66 to 614.95 shares, which in turn increased the value of the position as the business continued operating and distributing cash.

Dividend reinvestment is one of the simplest mechanisms for compounding returns. Each dividend buys incremental shares, and those shares can then generate their own dividends in subsequent periods. Over a decade, that effect becomes visible in the ending share count and the final account value.

In this analysis, dividends are assumed to be reinvested automatically using the closing price on the ex-dividend date. That assumption is standard in DRIP-based total return calculations and provides a clearer picture of what a fully invested shareholder experience would look like.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.96 per share, TSCO has a current yield of approximately 3.27% using the ending share price of $29.37 shown above.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the same $0.96 annualized dividend and the original 2016 purchase price of $19.06 per share, the yield on cost is approximately 5.04%.

That figure differs from current yield because it is anchored to the historical entry price rather than the stock’s current market value. Yield on cost can help illustrate how dividend growth and a favorable purchase price can improve the income profile of a long-held position over time.

Why Tractor Supply Merits a Long-Term Lens

Tractor Supply operates in a niche of retail that blends consumables, seasonal merchandise, tools, livestock and pet products, and maintenance-oriented goods. That mix gives the business exposure to recurring demand categories alongside more discretionary purchases. For long-term shareholders, the relevant question is whether the company can continue producing resilient cash flow, support distributions, and grow through store expansion, comparable-store sales, and merchandising execution.

A 10-year return analysis does not answer those forward-looking questions by itself, but it does show that TSCO has rewarded patient holders over a full market cycle. The result is not merely a function of starting and ending prices; it reflects the cumulative effect of staying invested and reinvesting cash flows along the way.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in Tractor Supply on 06/06/2016 grew to $18,061.11 by 06/04/2026.

The total return was 80.61%, equal to an average annual return of 6.09%.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 524.66 to 614.95 shares.

Total return provides a more complete measure of long-term performance than share-price change alone.

Using a $0.96 annualized dividend rate, TSCO’s current yield is about 3.27%, while yield on cost is about 5.04% based on the original purchase price.

“I think you have to learn that there’s a company behind every stock, and that there’s only one real reason why stocks go up. Companies go from doing poorly to doing well or small companies grow to large companies.” — Peter Lynch