“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Lam Research stock generated an exceptional five-year total return for investors who bought in July 2021 and held through July 2026. Using a starting investment of $10,000 in Lam Research Corp (NASD: LRCX), the combination of share-price appreciation and reinvested dividends would have produced a final value of $45,811.88 over the period.

That result highlights a central investing principle: over multi-year periods, business performance and capital allocation typically matter more than short-term volatility. In LRCX’s case, the return profile over the past five years reflects the strength that semiconductor equipment companies can exhibit when demand, profitability, and shareholder returns align over a full cycle.

LRCX 5-Year Return Details

LRCX 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/29/2021 $10,000



07/29/2021 $45,811



07/28/2026 End date: 07/28/2026 Start price/share: $61.96 End price/share: $269.61 Starting shares: 161.39 Ending shares: 169.94 Dividends reinvested/share: $4.05 Total return: 358.17% Average annual return: 35.58% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $45,811.88

On these assumptions, a five-year holding period in LRCX produced a gain of 358.17% on a total-return basis, equivalent to an annualized return of 35.58%. Put simply, every $10,000 invested on 07/29/2021 grew to $45,811.88 by 07/28/2026. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove Lam Research’s Five-Year Return?

The largest contributor was share-price appreciation. LRCX rose from $61.96 to $269.61 over the measurement period, a substantial re-rating in absolute terms. Dividends provided an additional, though smaller, contribution through reinvestment, increasing the share count from 161.39 to 169.94 shares.

That pattern is typical for many semiconductor equipment stocks. Total return is often dominated by earnings growth expectations, capital spending cycles, and changes in valuation multiples, while dividends play a secondary but still meaningful compounding role over time.

How Much Did Dividends Matter?

Over the five-year span, Lam Research paid $4.05 per share in dividends, assuming those cash distributions were reinvested. Reinvestment added to the ending share count and modestly amplified the total return. For the calculation above, dividends are assumed to be reinvested at the closing price on the ex-date.

Lam Research is not primarily a high-yield equity. Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.04 per share, the current dividend yield is approximately 0.39%. Measured against the original purchase price of $61.96, that implies a yield on cost of about 0.63%.

Key Takeaways From This LRCX Investment Example

Three points stand out:

Long holding periods can transform the effect of short-term volatility.

In LRCX’s case, capital appreciation was the primary engine of wealth creation.

Dividend reinvestment added incremental compounding, even with a relatively modest yield.

The broader lesson is that total return analysis gives a more complete picture than price charts alone. For dividend-paying stocks, even a low current yield can contribute meaningfully when distributions are reinvested and the underlying business compounds over several years.

One more investment quote to consider:

“Your investor’s edge is not something you get from Wall Street experts. It’s something you already have. You can outperform the experts if you use your edge by investing in companies or industries you already understand.” — Peter Lynch